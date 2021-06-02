Published: 2:24 PM June 2, 2021

The Folk by the Oak main stage. - Credit: Tammy Marlar

Tickets are selling out for Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak 2021.

The all-day folk and acoustic extravaganza will return to Hatfield Park this summer on Sunday, July 18.

Promoters today (June 2) warned that there are fewer than 50 tickets left for the Hertfordshire festival featuring Seasick Steve, Kate Rusby, The Young'uns, Sam Sweeney Band and Kitty Macfarlane.

The FBTO 2021 line-up also includes Skinny Lister, The Bookshop Band, and Katherine Priddy.

Last year's festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have introduced COVID-19 safety measures for this summer's spectacular.

The event's capacity will be reduced, hence why tickets are running out, and the arena size will be increased in order to ensure that everyone may sit in the festival site at a safe distance.

For more information on the festival's COVID-19 measures, visit www.folkbytheoak.com/festival-info/covid-19/ For tickets, visit www.folkbytheoak.com/tickets-shop







