Dancing in the streets at first WGC Vintage Festival

The streets of WGC were transported back in time last weekend, as the town enjoyed a taste of yesteryear with the first Welwyn Garden City Vintage Festival.

The two-day event was run by JiveSwing.com and Welwyn Garden City BID, with the support of the Howard Centre, filling the garden and streets with vintage music, dance, classic cars and stalls.

Around 3,000 people attended the main stage every day to enjoy bands and dance demonstrations. The headline acts were stars of Britain's Got Talent, The Jive Aces - the UK’s number one jive and swing band - and Laura B.

Mayor Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon opened the main headline act on Saturday with a welcome speech to all attending and said she was pleased to see Welwyn transformed into a buzzing town and is eager to see the event repeated every year.

Main event organiser Joseph Sewell, the chief executive officer of JiveSwing.Com, said: “After touring for 20 years and seeing these types of events happening in Europe, our dream was to bring it to the UK and try it in our home town. This turned out to be a great successful project! We are so pleased!

"We were so excited to see the streets, shops, pubs and restaurants filled with the sound of music, dance and happiness everywhere. We even had people flying in from Germany, Ireland, and other places to attend the festival! We want to thank Wonderful Welwyn, the Howard Centre, Two Willows, Kall Kwik, RISE Gym, Campus West for their support, all the bands and performers and the JiveSwing production team and all who attended!”

Anne, a 89-year-old dancer, who took part in the festival, said: “This is brilliant! What a fantastic event! I travelled here so see friends and to dance and I had a wonderful time! I can’t wait until next year’s!”

Ian Clarkson lead singer of the Jive Aces added: “This was a great event! JiveSwing.com did a great job and the weather was perfect! The public response to the show was amazing! We would love to see more of these vintage events around the country, it is music everyone loves and brings the community together.

"My hat off to Joseph and the JiveSwing.com team and the Welwyn town people! This is really important for the culture and we are very happy to have been part of this event, thank you for having us!”

Due to this year’s success, the team plans to hold the 2023 event for three days, June 23-24. For more info on next year’s festival visit wgcvintagefestival.com and to learn some groovy dance moves over the next year visit jiveswing.com.