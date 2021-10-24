Published: 7:29 PM October 24, 2021

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park this year on Saturday, November 6. - Credit: Jackie's Jaunts / Supplied by St Albans Cathedral

Remember, remember the fifth of November...

Bonfire Night 2021 is approaching. November 5 this year falls on a Friday and Guy Fawkes Night celebrations will take place across the weekend, with most public organised displays taking place on Saturday, November 6.

Here's a guide to some of the Bonfire Night fireworks displays set to take place in Hertfordshire this year.





1. St Albans

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Where: Verulamium Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire.

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular will return to Verulamium Park for Bonfire Night celebrations this November.

After the 'Look Up Together' fireworks display in 2020, the annual event will once again be held in Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 6.

The display starts at 7.30pm, and gates and the food village open from 6pm.

Last year the fireworks were reimagined as a doorstep display and funded through a crowdfunding campaign. A record £30k was donated to the 2020 charities.

Tickets for 2021's firework display are on sale now, with an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent for advance tickets.

How much do tickets cost?

Early bird adult tickets are £7.50 and under-16s £4. Under threes go free.

An early bird family ticket for two adults and two children under 16 costs £17.50.

Early bird prices are available until midnight on Friday, November 5 – Guy Fawkes Night.

Full price adult tickets on the night cost £10 and under-16s £5. A family pass is £25.

In previous years, up to 20,000 people have bought tickets for the fireworks spectacular in the park.

Tickets are available in advance from the St Albans Cathedral box office or book online at www.stalbanscathedral.org/fireworks





2. Stevenage

When: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Where: Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Stevenage Borough Council's organised fireworks display will be back this year.

The traditional Bonfire Night celebration will take place at its usual location in Fairlands Valley at 7.30pm on November 5.

The council asks people to walk to the event if possible, but there will be parking opposite Stevenage FC.

3. Watford

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Where: Cassiobury Park, Watford, Hertfordshire.

Fireworks are back at Cassiobury Park this year.

Organised by Watford Borough Council, it is reportedly Hertfordshire's largest free fireworks display.

​Watford community radio station Vibe 107.6FM will be keeping the crowds entertained on stage from 6pm with music and competitions.

The radio station will also be introducing live performances.

The spectacular 20-minute Cassiobury fireworks display is due to start at 7.30pm.

How much does it cost?

​The event is free, but organisers ask visitors to give generously to the volunteers who will be collecting on behalf of local charities.​





4. Ware

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Where: High Oak Road, Ware, Hertfordshire.

The annual Ware Fireworks Display, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Amwell, Hertford Shires and Ware & Hertford, returns – with Covid precautions in place.

Gates will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire lit about an hour later.

Now in its 50th year, the Guy Fawkes fireworks display is due to start around 7pm.

How much do tickets cost?

You can buy entry tickets online in advance or pay for entry at the gates.

It is cheaper to buy online. Advance adult (12 and over) tickets cost £8 while child (3 to 11 inclusive) tickets are priced £4.

The prices at the gates are £5 for a child and £10 adults.

Family tickets for two adults and two children are £20 online in advance and £25 on the night.

Advance tickets are available to book until 11.55pm on Friday, November 5. You can still pay at the gates after that but there might be queues.

Book online via warefireworks.org.uk





5. Little Heath

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Where: Little Heath Primary School, School Road, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

Little Heath's annual family fireworks night takes place at the school on Saturday, November 6, 2021

Gates open at 4.30pm, and the bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm.

The fireworks display will start around 6pm.

What are the ticket prices?

It costs £20 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

The price is £7 for an adult ticket (16 and over), while a child ticket (under 16) is £4.

Children three and under go free.

Book online via Trybooking at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing?eid=22069&





6. Harpenden

When: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Where: Harpenden Rugby Club, Redbourn Lane, Hertfordshire.

The rugby club's annual fireworks spectacular is set to return this year on Sunday, November 7.

The family event will feature amazing fireworks, a funfair and food at the rugby club.

Gates open at 4pm and the display starts at 6pm.

How much does entry cost?

Adult tickets cost £10, it is £5 for children up to 16 years of age, and a family ticket (2 adults and up to 4 children) is priced £25.

The rugby club tweeted that tickets are on sale at the bar at HRFC, as well as HPO - Harpenden Physiotherapy and Osteopathic Clinic, The Plough & Harrow, The Silver Cup, The Oddfellows Arms, Savills Estate Agents, The Old Cock Inn, and local schools.

Our fireworks spectacular is back 💥



Tickets on Sale at:



The Bar @ HRFC

HPO – Harpenden Physiotherapy and Osteopathic Clinic

The Plough & Harrow

The Silver Cup

The Odd Fellows Arms

Savills Harpenden

The Old Cock Inn

7. London Colney

When: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Where: Morris Way Playing Fields, White Horse Lane, London Colney, Herts, AL2 1JP.

The annual London Colney Parish Council's firework display returns this year on Sunday, November 7.

Taking place at Morris Way Playing Fields in White Horse Lane, gates open at 5pm and the display starts at 6pm.

Only attend if you have a ticket. Book online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/london-colney-fireworks

This year's display will be raising money for Peace Hospice Care, 1st London Colney Scouting Group, London Colney Hedgehog Rescue, and St Peter's Church, London Colney.