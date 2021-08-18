Published: 4:59 PM August 18, 2021

A fireworks spectacular is set to dazzle spectators in Hatfield next month – with the crowd voting for the best display of the evening.

Firework Champions is coming to Hatfield House on Saturday, September 18.

Three of the UK’s best firework companies will compete against each other with a 10-minute fireworks display in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home.

The audience will then choose the night's winning display via standard rate text voting.

The three competing teams will each fire a 10-minute display set to music, with a five-minute interval between shows.

Text voting opens once the last display has fired.

Event organisers MLE Pyrotechnics will then fire a closing firework display, which is not subject to the rules and limits of the competitors.

The night's results will be announced afterwards.

The types of fireworks being used by the companies are quite different to the ones available to the general public.

Each company uses category 4 fireworks – those that are for professional use only and the biggest available in the UK.

Firework Champions is the only event of its type in the UK where the audience have the capability to vote for the team they liked the most using their mobile phone.

Texts will be charged at normal rates and a limit of one vote per number is in place. Each voting number receives a text back with the results.

MLE's Trevor Golding said: “A SMS system commissioned specifically for the event will allow the audience to get involved and vote for their favourite team. Unique real time updates will be given where available by our announcer Russ McClean.”

As well as the firework displays by the three competing firms in Hatfield – Cambridge Fireworks, Blitz Fireworks and Smart Pyrotechnics – and MLE, there will be other entertainment to enjoy.

AeroSparx, an aerobatic pyrotechnic display team, will perform a display in the sky and there will be a drone light show, subject to weather and CAA permissions.

There will be food and drink (bar and soft drinks) available on site from licensed vendors.

However, you can also bring a picnic and table/chairs. But no barbecues are allowed for obvious reasons.

Gates will open at 4pm on the day and close for entry at 7.30pm, with the event finishing at 10pm.





For more details and to book tickets, visit www.fireworkchampions.co.uk

Tickets are only available online.











