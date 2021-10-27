Published: 9:04 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 9:17 PM October 27, 2021

With filming taking place again at The Galleria, we look back at the Hatfield outlet shopping centre's previous outings on screen.

The mall in Comet Way has appeared on screen in everything from a Bollywood movie as an airport to the target of a terrorist plot. It's also featured in an episode of sitcom Birds of a Feather and a film starring comedian Lee Evans.

Here's 5 movies and TV series shot on location at The Galleria in Hatfield.

The car park at The Galleria in Hatfield packed with trailers and production crew vehicles on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. - Credit: Archant





1. Birds of a Feather

Sharon, Dorien and Tracey from Birds of a Feather, which can be seen on BritBox. - Credit: ITV

Sharon and Tracey came to Hatfield for filming of the fourth episode of series 11 of this popular sitcom.

In episode The Girls with the Pearl Buttons, Sharon and Tracey battle to succeed Auntie Vera as the Pearly Queen of Thornton Heath.

Sharon Theodopolopodous (Pauline Quirke) and Tracey Stubbs (Linda Robson) were filmed in The Galleria having a good old knees up in full Pearly Queen attire for the 2015 episode.

Dorien Green (Lesley Joseph), however, didn't join them.

You can watch all three series of ITV's Birds of a Feather reboot – first screened from 2014 to 2016 – on streaming service BritBox.





2. Mubarakan

A taste of Bollywood came to Hatfield for filming of this 2017 movie, with The Galleria this time doubling for the inside of an airport.

Mubarakan is an Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy about orphan twin brothers Karan Singh Bajwa (Arjun Kapoor) and Charan Singh Bajwa, also played by Arjun Kapoor.

One lives in London, and the other in Punjab, after their parents were killed in a car crash.

The Galleria features as an airport when a party arrives in London from India.

You can watch Mubarakan on Netflix.





3. Shoot on Sight

Inspired by the 7/7 terror attacks in London, this 2007 thriller unfolds the turmoil in the life of Tariq Ali, a Muslim police officer at Scotland Yard.

The Met Police commander, played by Naseeruddin Shah, has to deal with personal issues while investigating the shooting of an innocent Muslim by armed police on the London Underground.

Directed by Jag Mundhra, the cast includes Greta Scacchi as Tariq's wife Susan, Brian Cox, Sadie Frost and Laila Rouass.

The movie reaches its climax at The Galleria in Hatfield and doesn't even hide the fact.

Ralph Ineson, who was 'Finchy' in Ricky Gervais' The Office, plays the armed cop who shot the Muslim at the Tube station at the beginning of the film.

When they later discover blueprints of a building on a suspect's laptop, Ali says: "I don't recognise this building."

Ineson, as Marber, replies: "I do. Galleria shopping centre."

Driving to The Galleria, Marber phones for back up, saying: "I need tactical squads at the Galleria shopping centre. We need to activate Operation Crisis."

At The Galleria, Marber shoots one of the terrorists, Elijah, but takes a bullet in the leg.

As the shopping mall is frantically evacuated, armed police arrive, and Ali later shoots the second terrorist – his radicalised nephew Zaheer – before he can detonate a bomb.





4. The Martins

Stand-up comedian Lee Evans and Kathy Burke star in this dark comedy-drama set in the shadow of a suburban shopping centre.

Largely filmed on location in Hatfield – the local paper in this 2001 film is even called the Hatfield Recorder – and the surrounding area, The Galleria features prominently on screen.

That's hardly surprising as the foul-mouthed Martin family of the film's title – the original neighbours from Hell – live directly opposite the shopping centre. The name of the outlet centre isn't even changed for the movie.

Unemployed scrounger Robert Martin (Lee Evans) lives with his dysfunctional family in a shabby house. He dreams of winning competitions in order to give his wife and children all the things they deserve.

Angie (Kathy Burke), Robert’s long-suffering wife, just wants him to face reality.

One day, when Robert discovers that he has failed to win a competition for a dream family holiday of a lifetime, he flips and takes matters into his own hands with disastrous consequences.

The movie also stars Mark Strong, Ray Winstone, and Paddy Considine, who plays the editor of the Hatfield Recorder newspaper.

As well as various Hatfield locations, such as the Hilltop's High View shopping arcade, Bishops Rise, Northdown Road and the De Havilland Primary School site, eagle-eyed viewers will also spot a glimpse of Potters Bar High Street.

You can watch the movie on Apple TV.





5. Desi Boyz

Akshay Kumar playing a security guard in The Galleria. - Credit: Archant

Another Bollywood entry in The Galleria's roll call on screen.

Indian Hindi language comedy romance drama Desi Boyz was partly shot on location at the Comet Way retail centre in 2011, with one of Bollywood's biggest stars – Akshay Kumar – on set on a Segway.

Not heard of Akshay Kumar? He has got nearly 56 million followers on Instagram.

Akshay’s character Jignesh is working as a security guard in a shopping mall – or Hatfield’s Galleria as it is better known to you and I.

Akshay Kumar talks to camera crews to discuss the footage at The Galleria. - Credit: Archant

When Jignesh 'Jerry' Patel and friend Nikhil 'Nick' Mathur (John Abraham) both find themselves jobless, they become male escorts to earn money.

The Galleria was picked as a location for its wide galleries, which were needed as Akshay whizzed on a Segway after a skateboarding shoplifter.

He eventually lets the youngster go – and loses his job.

Akshay Kumar playing a security guard in Desi Boyz - Credit: Archant

Akshay Kumar playing a security guard in Desi Boyz - Credit: Archant

Akshay Kumar on set inside The Galleria during filming of Desi Boyz. - Credit: Archant



