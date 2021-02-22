5 films made in Herts to watch on TV this week

Video

Published: 6:00 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 6:48 PM February 22, 2021

Christopher Plummer as J. Paul Getty and Mark Wahlberg as Fletcher Chace in a scene of All The Money In The World filmed at Hatfield House. Photo: Sony Pictures. - Credit: Archant

Harry Potter and an acclaimed Steven Spielberg war movie are among the films on TV this week which feature scenes shot in Hertfordshire.

There's also a violent Michael Caine crime thriller and an Oscar-nominated performance by the late Christopher Plummer.

Here's five movies with links to the county you can watch this coming week.

– –

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Tuesday, February 23

Sky Cinema Harry Potter (Sky 302, Virgin 402), 6.15pm.

With Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden just down the road, it's hardly surprising that some location filming for the boy wizard franchise took place elsewhere in the county.

This eighth Harry Potter movie, and second instalment of J.K. Rowling's seventh and final novel in the series, includes scenes shot on the Hatfield House estate, according to the Hertfordshire stately home's website.

The teenage wizard of the title played by Daniel Radcliffe faces a final battle with the dark forces of nemesis Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in this 2011 fantasy sequel.

You can also watch the previous movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, at 3.45pm on the same channel, which is showing all the Harry Potter films this week.

While it's no Hogwarts, the magical Hatfield House has starred on screen as Batman's Wayne Manor and as Lara Croft's Croft Manor in the Tomb Raider movies starring Angelina Jolie.

Although currently closed due to government coronavirus restrictions, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter at Leavesden features sets and memorabilia from the popular movies.

One of the county's top visitor attractions (when allowed to open), it's a must of fans of the films.

If you miss Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 on Tuesday, you can see it on Wednesday at 3pm,

It''s on again on Thursday at 2pm, and there's another screening at 10.45am on Friday, February 26.





2. Get Carter

Wednesday, February 24

TCM Movies (Sky 315, Virgin 415), 12.05am.

Michael Caine stars as Jack Carter, a ruthless London gangster out for blood after his brother's mysterious death in Newcastle.

While principal photography for this 1971 crime vengeance movie took place on location in the North East, the production was based at the then Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer British Studios at Elstree in Borehamwood.

Caine later returned to Elstree Studios for filming of 2009 vigilante movie Harry Brown.





3. All The Money in the World

Wednesday, February 24

Film 4 (Freeview 14, Sky 313, Virgin 428), 11.20pm.

Following the recent death of veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, marvel again at his scene-stealing, Oscar-nominated performance in this Ridley Scott thriller based on real events.

The Sound of Music star plays tight-fisted billionaire J. Paul Getty, who refuses to pay the ransom after his grandson, John Paul Getty III, is kidnapped in Rome, Italy.

Plummer won a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the role, which is incredible considering he was parachuted into the movie just a month before it was due to be release in December 2017.

Christopher Plummer is J. Paul Getty in All The Money In The World, with this scene filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Sony Pictures. - Credit: Archant

Kevin Spacey was originally cast as the American-born oil tycoon and the patriarch of the Getty family, shooting numerous scenes in the summer of that year at Hatfield House, which doubled for the Getty residence.

However, Spacey was cut from the movie following allegations made against the actor – after the original trailer had been released with him in it. You can see the trailer below, soundtracked by classic The Zombies track Time of the Season.

Christopher Plummer was subsequently drafted in by director Ridley Scott and hastily reshot Spacey's scenes that November, including the ones at Hatfield House, with an updated trailer released soon after.

Also starring Michelle Williams as Gail Harris, Getty III's mother, and Mark Wahlberg as former CIA operative and Getty's adviser Fletcher Chace, All The Money in the World features scenes shot in the Marble Hall, Long Gallery, Library and Armoury, as well as the South Front approach and courtyard, and in the East Gardens.





4. The Secret Garden

Thursday, February 25

Sky Cinema Family (Sky 306, Virgin 406), 8pm.

Knebworth House serves as the inside of gloomy Misselthwaite Manor in Yorkshire in this family drama directed by Marc Munden and produced by David Heyman, who also had a hand in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and the Paddington movies.

The Secret Garden starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx can be seen on Sky Cinema. - Credit: Studio Canal / Sky UK

This latest adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic novel stars Colin Firth as Archibald Craven, the uncle of sulky, spoilt youngster Mary Lennox, played by Dixie Egerickx.

Archibald's study in the movie is actually inside Knebworth House, although the gardens of the Hertfordshire mansion don't feature in the movie.

Colin Firth plays Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden. Scenes in his study were filmed at Knebworth House. - Credit: STUDIOCANAL

The walled garden at Woodhall Estate in Watton-at-Stone was another filming location used by makers of The Secret Garden.





5. Saving Private Ryan

Friday, February 26

Sky Cinema Drama (Sky 310, Virgin 410), 8pm.

Steven Spielberg is no stranger to Hertfordshire.

The Hollywood filmmaking legend made the original Indiana Jones trilogy with Harrison Ford at Elstree Studios.

He returned to the famous studios, now owned by Hertsmere Borough Council, for filming of this World War Two epic starring Tom Hanks and Matt Damon.

The movie follows a group of US soldiers who go behind enemy lines to retrieve a paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action. It won five Oscars.

Saving Private Ryan was partly filmed in Hatfield. Picture: Dreamworks/Paramount Pictures

When asked why he chose Elstree for pre-production, Spielberg said: "When I needed an English studio there was no question in my mind where I wanted to be. It had to be Elstree."

And when producers needed a huge space to build the fictional ruined French village of Ramelle for the movie's climactic battle, they picked Hatfield's former British Aerospace factory site.

A huge set including a river was built on the Hatfield aerodrome for the scenes where Matt Damon – whose character, Private James Ryan, is the eponymous protagonist of Spielberg’s classic – is found.

Spielberg and Hanks returned to Hatfield to make acclaimed miniseries Band of Brothers, which can also be seen on Friday night at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

A bust of film director Steven Spielberg made by Lifecast at Elstree Studios. - Credit: Elstree Studios



