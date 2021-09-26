Film crews spotted in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Published: 10:32 AM September 26, 2021

From Noho Film & Television, Tell Me Everything on ITV will star Lauryn Ajufo as Neve, Spike Fearn as Louis, Callina Liang as Mei, Eden H. Davies as Jonny, Tessa Lucille as Regan and Carla Woodcock as Zia. - Credit: ITV

Television and film crews have returned to Welwyn Hatfield in recent weeks.

Filming took place at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield earlier this month.

And the makers of new ITV teen drama Tell Me Everything were in Longcroft Lane, Welwyn Garden City, last week.

The University of Hertfordshire was keeping tight-lipped over what was being filmed on the de Havilland Campus.

A university spokesperson couldn't give the name of the production being shot on site, and could only confirm that shooting took place from September 8 to September 16 for a film production.

He added: "TV and film productions often look to the University to film on our campus."

The state-of-the-art Law Court Building on the de Havilland Campus has previously been used by BBC soap EastEnders.

The building features a replica Crown Court with Max Branning (Jake Wood) one of the famous EastEnders characters to have appeared in the Walford dock at the Hatfield-based university.

The de Havilland Campus is also built on the former British Aerospace airfield and factory site in town where Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks filmed both World War Two epic Saving Private Ryan and HBO series Band of Brothers.

Longcroft Lane in WGC was a hive of filming activity last week with a property being used for a contemporary ITV drama.

Residents in the area were notified by producers NOHO Film & Television that Tell Me Everything was due to shoot on location in the street for a couple of days.

The letter states: "During filming all our crew are following strict Covid regulations and guidelines, managed by our Covid team, ensuring the health & safety of all our crew and members of the public."

The original ITV2 series is set in the home town of show creator Mark O’Sullivan and filming has taken place around the Garden City since August.

A Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokesperson said: “We were recently made aware that the ITV production company intended to film in a house on Longcroft Lane, as part of a wider filming schedule that has included other WGC locations over the past two months.

"As this is a private residence the production was not required to inform us or gain our consent."

When the Skins-like drama was commissioned for ITV2 and ITV Hub earlier this year, screenwriter Mark O’Sullivan said: "Tell Me Everything is a semi-autobiographical story (set now, in the 2020s) about growing up and trying to find out who you are before anyone else can decide it for you."

He added: "Our gang of teen friends will be exploring some of the issues I tackled at that age, among them addiction and the death of a parent, as well as some of the unique challenges teenagers face in today's doom-scrolling, social media-driven, blurry-lined world.

"I can't wait to share it (and to show off my home town of Welwyn Garden City!).”

Eden H. Davies, Lauryn Ajufo, Spike Fearn and Callina Liang were announced by ITV in August as leading the line-up as 16-year-old friends Jonny, Louis, Neve and Mei.

The cast of the coming-of-age teen drama also includes Tessa Lucille and Carla Woodcock as new college friends Regan and Zia.