Filming spotted in Hatfield Town Centre

Alan Davies

Published: 6:20 PM October 1, 2021   
Filming taking place at the Euro Supermarket in Hatfield Town Centre on September 29, 2021.

Filming taking place at the Euro Supermarket in Hatfield Town Centre, with lights shining into the store. - Credit: Supplied

More filming has taken place in Welwyn Hatfield this week.

A production crew was spotted setting up in Hatfield Town Centre on Wednesday, September 29, next to the midweek market.

Lights were placed outside the Euro Supermarket in Town Centre, shining into the store, as our picture shows.

There was no access to some of the aisles inside the supermarket, which is situated near the Hatfield Jobcentre Plus and Boots.

It is believed the crew was shooting scenes for upcoming ITV2 teen drama Tell Me Everything, which is set in Welwyn Garden City

NOHO Film and Television, producers of Tell Me Everything, have been filming on location in the borough since August.

Filming took place last month inside a house in Longcroft Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

A spokesperson for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: "We believe it is the same production, though this is a private property so the production team will have agreed terms with the owners directly and do not require the council’s consent."

The coming-of-age drama stars Eden H. Davies and Lauryn Ajufo.

