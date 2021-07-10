Video

Published: 3:00 PM July 10, 2021

The Welwyn Garden City cinema at Campus West finally reopens this month.

The cinema will welcome back movie lovers on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Roller City and Soft Play City are set to open later in the same week on July 23.

Forthcoming films at Campus West in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Alan Davies

1. Black Widow (12A)

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2021

This action-packed spy thriller from Marvel Studios sees the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Yes, she died in Avengers: Endgame, but this MCU movie takes place before that blockbuster. Black Widow is actually set before Avengers: Infinity War.

“The film takes place on the heels of Captain America: Civil War," explained co-producer Brian Chapek.

Now that's clear, the plot see Natasha pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down.

She must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow and Florence Pugh in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: ©Disney / Marvel Studios 2021

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chapek added: "In Avengers: Endgame, we saw Natasha get to a place in her life where she could make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good.

"Now, we want to tell the story about who she really is as a human being and what led to her being capable of making that heroic decision."





2. The Father (12A)

The Father stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. - Credit: Lionsgate

Sir Anthony Hopkins gives an Oscar-winning performance in Florian Zeller's dementia drama.

The Father is a tremendously powerful story about a man who begins to question the fabric of his reality.

Anthony (Hopkins) refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) as he ages.

As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones and his own mind.





3. In The Heights (PG)

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ In The Heights. - Credit: © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to Washington Heights, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big.

In The Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling in this new adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ In The Heights. - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.









4. Nomadland (12A)

Nomadland won this year's Best Picture Oscar. - Credit: Searchlight Pictures / 2020 20th Century Studios

Winner of this year's Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress, Nomadland is a radiant celebration of humanity and community.

Frances McDormand plays Fern, a woman in her sixties who embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad after her husband dies and the sole industry in her town closes down.

As our reviewer Paul Steward wrote of Chloé Zhao’s stunning movie, "Nomadland is a beautifully realised and affecting drama that can only benefit from the big screen experience".

Nomadland stars Academy Award winner Frances McDormand. - Credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved





5. Supernova (15)

Tusker (Stanley Tucci) and Sam (Colin Firth) in Supernova. - Credit: STUDIOCANAL

Another movie dealing with dementia, this is a masterfully directed ode to the power of love starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

A gay couple – one a musician, the other a novelist – embark on a road trip as dementia starts to take hold of one of them.

It is deep autumn and Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of 20 years, are on holiday.

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) in Supernova. - Credit: STUDIOCANAL

They are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past.

Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold.

Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses, however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide.

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) in Supernova. - Credit: STUDIOOCANAL

Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before.

Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.





6. Cruella (12A)

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action Cruella. - Credit: Laurie Sparham © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

Emma Stone, who filmed The Favourite in Hatfield, stars in Disney’s Cruella, an all-new live-action origin film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil.

Set in 1970s London amid the punk-rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action movie Cruella. - Credit: Laurie Sparham © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson.

Mark Strong as John the Valet and Emma Thompson as the Baroness in Disney’s Cruella. - Credit: Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action Cruella. - Credit: Laurie Sparham © 2021 Disney Enterprises

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action Cruella. - Credit: Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc.

Emma Stone as Cruella in Disney’s live-action Cruella. - Credit: Disney Enterprises Inc

