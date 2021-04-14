Video

Published: 8:41 PM April 14, 2021

A new trailer has been released for blockbuster Fast & Furious 9, which was partly filmed in Hatfield and is due for release this summer.

You can watch the second official F9 trailer below.

When is F9 out?

The much-delayed movie is now due for release on June 25, 2021 in the US, and on July 8 in UK cinemas.

Scenes of F9 were filmed on location at Hatfield House in the summer of 2019, with Vin Diesel on set at the Hertfordshire stately home.

Han (Sung Kang) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studio

The official Universal Pictures UK Instagram page posted the new Fast 9 trailer with the words: "It’s good to be back.

"Watch the new #Fast9 trailer now. In cinemas July 8."

Who stars in Fast & Furious 9?

The latest movie in The Fast Saga stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

They return as franchise regulars Dominic Toretto, wife Letty Ortiz, and crew members Roman Pearce, Tej Parker and Megan Ramsey.

Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in F9. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

The follow up to The Fate of the Furious also stars the returning Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Dom's sister, and Sung Kang is 'back from the dead' as Han, who is still eating snacks.

Directed by Justin Lin, F9 features Oscar winners Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, returning as Magdalene Shaw and criminal mastermind/cyberterrorist Cipher respectively.

Jakob (John Cena) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) in F9. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios.

The cast also includes Kurt Russell, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and wrestling legend John Cena, who plays Dom's younger brother, Jakob.

Joining the team, F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, who is "a woman with a connection to Dom’s past", and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

However, there's no sign yet of Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs or Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw.

Fast & Furious 9 is due for release on June 25 in the US and on July 8 in the UK. - Credit: Universal Pictures

What is the plot of Fast & Furious 9?

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious saga, excluding hugely successful spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

The franchise has so far earned more than $5 billion at the box office around the world, which is why Universal Pictures are so keen for it to have a cinema release.

Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. - Credit: 2021 Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is now leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger lurks just over their peaceful horizon.

This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.

Dom (Vin Diesel) and Jakob (John Cena) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

His crew joins together to stop a plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered – Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).

Jakob says to Dom in the trailer: "You always say never turn your back on family, but you turned your back on me.

"Now your little family is in my world."

He also says: "I've spent my entire life in your shadow and now you spend the rest of yours living in mine."

And did we mention there's a 'rocket' car in the movie?

Fast & Furious 9 features a 'rocket ' car. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

The trailer sees Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Ludacris) blast off in a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero.

Tej's DIY 'spacesuit' is also held together with duct tape!

Fast & Furious 9 stars Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges and Tyrese Gibson blast off in a 'rocket' car. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios.

F9 also sees the return of Justin Lin as director.

Lin helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster.

Director of photography Stephen F. Windon and director Justin Lin on the set of F9. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

Where was Fast 9 filmed?

As ever, the action hurtles around the world, from one exotic location and car chase to the next.

Fast & Furious 9 travels from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi in Georgia.

Filming took place at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, and high-speed sequences were shot on the streets of both London and Edinburgh.

The film crew also shot scenes of Fast & Furious 9 at Hatfield House, which featured in the first trailer with Dom and Jakob coming face to face in the mansion's Long Gallery.

After driving up to the North Front of Hatfield House, Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) tells Dom: "There is nothing more powerful than the love of family.

"You turn that into anger and there's nothing more dangerous."

Confronting Jakob in scenes filmed in the Long Gallery at Hatfield House, Dom tells him: "I came here to take you down, little brother."

Jakob says: "That's your mistake."

Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in Fast & Furious 9. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios

Tej (Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in F9, directed by Justin Lin. - Credit: 2021 Universal Studios



