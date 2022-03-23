Updated

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Season two of Bridgerton arrived exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Danie /Netflix

After the global success of the first series, fans are eagerly awaiting chapter two of the scandalous Regency-era drama.

We already know Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home, Aubrey Hall.

Lady Whistledown would be proud as here's 23 behind-the-scenes facts about season two of Bridgerton to whet your appetite for the new series.

Bridgerton season two will feature the famous Pall Mall scene from Julia Quinn's book The Viscount Who Loved Me. Pictured flanking Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) are the Sharma sisters, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran). - Credit: Netflix





1. Anthony Bridgerton's costumes

Anthony Bridgerton’s costuming colour palette is darker this season to reflect how seriously he’s taking his search for a partner. But over the course of the season, as he begins to loosen up a bit, his wardrobe becomes looser and lighter and he begins to dress more and more like his father, Edmund.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, and Rupert Young as Jack in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netfl

2. Kate Sharma's costumes

Similarly, Kate Sharma’s costuming is heavier, very neat, and tight at the beginning of the season. But as the season progresses, her costuming and hair become freer and looser.

3. Why Anthony loses his sideburns

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen voted to ditch Anthony’s season one sideburns to show that he’s no longer the “rakish party boy” Anthony from season one. He’s trying to put his best foot forward this season, and to find a partner.

Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home, Aubrey Hall, in season two of Netflix hit Bridgerton. - Credit: Archant / Harry Hubbard

4. Where is Aubrey Hall?

Scenes at Aubrey Hall were primarily shot on location at Wrotham Park near Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. The Royal Races were filmed at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

5. Mind your language

Dialect coach Jane Karen listens to all the actors during scenes to make sure everyone’s accents are accurate and sound like they’re coming from the same world. She describes the signature Bridgerton accent as “posh and naturalistic”.

6. The ballgown inspired by Kylie

Penelope Featherington’s dress for the Diamond Ball was inspired by a famous dress that Kylie Minogue wore on tour. Minogue’s dress, blue and featuring many sparkling silver stars, was designed by John Galliano.

7. Diamond dress

To make Philippa Featherington’s dress for the Diamond Ball, the costuming team used over 14,000 crystals in four shades of gold.

8. Costume fitting

Each episode of Bridgerton averages about 90 costumes, and sometimes more. Episode one of this season alone features 146 costumes.

9. A day at the races

The production design team referenced the 1965 film My Fair Lady when designing the Royal Races this season.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

10. What inspired the Pall Mall game?

When author Julia Quinn wrote the famous Pall Mall scene in the book The Viscount Who Loved Me, it was based on her own experience playing croquet as a child at her grandparents’ house with her sister.

11. Show's carbon footprint

The show’s sustainability coordinator, Georgina Musgrove, oversees and advises how best to minimise the production’s carbon footprint — from recycling and waste management, to leftover food usage.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Newton the dog in episode two of season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

12. Inside Kate Sharma's bedroom

Kate Sharma’s bedroom at Lady Danbury’s house features art on the walls, including images of horses and lions stalking each other. Set decorator Gina Cromwell added the pieces as a nod to Kate and Anthony’s dynamic.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma at Lady Danbury's ball in episode one of series two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

13. Where were the Bridgerton balls filmed?

The only ball shot on location this season was Lady Danbury’s ball in Episode One, which was filmed at Syon Park Conservatory. The exteriors of Lady Danbury’s house were shot at the Holburne Museum in Bath.

14. Who choreographs the Bridgerton dances?

Choreographer Sean 'Jack' Murphy uses a mix of modern and historically authentic choreography for the ball scenes. He usually only gets about three hours with the lead actors to choreograph their ball scenes. During season one, Phoebe Dynevor learned four dances in one day.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

15. The Hearts and Flowers Ball

Kate and Anthony’s steamy dance at the Hearts and Flowers Ball was based on an 18th century dance called an allemande, which incorporates a lot of arm movement that Murphy felt gave the dance a heightened sense of sensuality.

16. Bridgerton's period films inspiration

Director of photography Jeffrey Jur’s work on this season was inspired by other period films such as Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, and Barry Lyndon.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

17. Horse play

Each actor has their own horse on set, and horse master Steve Dent has tried to give returning actors the same horse they had last season because they grow so attached to them.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton on horseback in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

18. What are the names of Kate and Anthony's horses?

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton rides a black Spanish Friesian horse named Jack. As Kate Sharma, Simone Ashley’s horse is a Spanish bay horse named Nirvana.

19. Carriages await

All of the carriage horses from Season One have returned for Season Two. This season features over 250 carriages.

20. Fake flowers on set

However real they look, most of the flowers throughout the show are fake to keep their appearance from looking droopy or wilted during long shooting hours.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

21. Is the food in Bridgerton real?

The food on the show is a mixture of real and fake food. For the balls, head food economist Lisa Heathcote had to make food that was both period authentic and could sit for long periods of time without spoiling, so much of the food you see is inedible. Heathcote added some fun, more modern touches for pops of colour, like yellow dragon fruit and rambutans.

22. And during meal scenes?

During meal scenes, the food on the characters’ plates are usually fully edible and full of lighter fare that the actors can munch on during multiple takes, like raw veggies.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

23. A cup of tea

Heathcote makes the scones on the show to ensure they’re the more historically authentic, smaller size for the era — and she makes a gluten-free option, too. You’ll also see characters munching on lavender shortbread and chickpea biscuits. The tea in the show is proper tea, usually PG Tips or Twinings!