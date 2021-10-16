News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Gripping psychological thriller Equus coming to Barn Studio in Welwyn Garden City

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:19 PM October 16, 2021    Updated: 5:20 PM October 16, 2021
Tom Fletcher as Alan Strang and Kizzie Hopkinson as Jill Mason in Equus at Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City.

Tom Fletcher as Alan Strang and Kizzie Hopkinson as Jill Mason in Equus at Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: John Davies

With a growing reputation for bold programming, Barn Studio opens its comeback season with EQUUS, Sir Peter Shaffer’s landmark play that has become a modern classic.  

Award-winning screenwriter and playwright Steve Thompson returns to the intimate performance space at the Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City to direct a cast at the top of their game for this psychological thriller.

Tom Fletcher as Alan Strang and Julia Ryan as Dora Strang in Equus at Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City.

Tom Fletcher as Alan Strang and Julia Ryan as Dora Strang in Equus at Barn Theatre in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: John Davies

A dazzling and complex look at passion, sex, religion and sanity, Equus divided audiences when it debuted at the National Theatre in 1973, and continues to do so.

Described by the Telegraph critic as ‘haunting theatre, rich and riveting’, it went on to become an international hit, then was not seen on a UK professional stage again for nearly 35 years.

Thea Sharrock revived it in 2007 – famously featuring a 17-year-old Daniel Radcliffe, of Harry Potter fame.

Dr Martin Dysart, a disaffected psychiatrist, is faced with a unique case when a young man, Alan Strang, is brought to him for treatment.

Alan, a passionate and obsessive horse lover, has blinded six horses, to the horror and surprise of his family.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield curry house is hot stuff after being named nation’s best
  2. 2 Aldi eyeing new Hertfordshire store locations
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 Woman verbally abused and threatened at petrol station
  2. 5 Welwyn Garden City murder-suicide: Grief-stricken family release statement
  3. 6 Congratulations! See Sir Cliff Richard's The Great 80 Tour live in cinemas
  4. 7 Letchworth paedophile jailed for sexual activity with a child
  5. 8 7 haunted locations that will give you a Halloween fright
  6. 9 Six-year-old to raise money for Afghan refugees with readathon
  7. 10 Paedophile jailed for historic child sex offences

In his efforts to coax Alan out of his shell and treat him, Dr Dysart begins to unravel the complex psychological puzzle of Alan’s obsessions.

Dysart discovers a fervent, passionate, almost religious power that has both the power to destroy Alan, and perhaps, to save the doctor himself. 

This is the first Barn production of Schaffer’s unsettling play, although Hitchin’s Queen Mother Theatre has staged two productions, one of which starred a young, then unknown, Ben Whishaw as Alan Strang.  

Tom Fletcher

Tom Fletcher will share the role of Alan Strang in Equus at the Barn Studio in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Supplied by Barn Theatre

For this Barn production, 17-year-olds Tom Fletcher and Ruari Spooner share the iconic role.  

Ruari Spooner

Ruari Spooner will share the role of Alan Strang in Equus at the Barn Studio in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Supplied by Barn Theatre

Beaumont School students, both are members of the National Youth Theatre with some impressive work to their credit, including roles in Mark Wheeller’s verbatim play, Game Over, which was directed at St Albans’ Trestle Theatre in 2019 by Lynsey Wallace.

With some adult themes and strong language, EQUUS runs in the Barn Studio from Tuesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 31 (excluding Thursday, October 28) at 8pm, with a matinee on October 30 at 3pm.

Tickets cost £13 and are available from the box office 01707 324300 or online at www.barntheatre.co.uk

Theatre
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends.

When does British Summer Time end?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have sold out.

Music

Liam Gallagher sells out his two Knebworth Park shows

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons, Welwyn Garden City

Woman fined after racially aggravated assault and theft at supermarket

Dan Mountney

person
Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Teenager found guilty of racially aggravated assault and abuse

Dan Mountney

person