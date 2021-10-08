Published: 3:10 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM October 8, 2021

The new stages under construction at Elstree Studios. - Credit: Elstree Studios

As the new soundstages take shape at Elstree Studios, members of the public are being invited to come up with a name for them.

Elstree Studios has launched a competition to name the stages being built on the former Big Brother house site, with a chance to win VIP passes to next year's opening of the landmark state-of-the-art facility.

Work on the multi-million pound soundstages is continuing apace, as the pictures show, with the steel structures now in place.

An aerial view of the new stages going up at Elstree Studios. - Credit: Elstree Studios

In partnership with Hertsmere Borough Council, Elstree bosses are now inviting local residents – or anyone with a love or interest in film and television – to name the latest addition to the region's number one TV and film production centre.

Elstree Studios is currently home to the new series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The new soundstages are being built near The George Lucas Stage.

Councillor Morris Bright MBE, leader of Hertsmere Council and chairman of the Elstree Studios Board, said: "Elstree Studios has been the beating heart of our borough for almost 100 years and as a council-owned site, it is literally one that every resident in Hertsmere has a stake in.

"This development of two new soundstages and ancillary workshops will open up a world of opportunities for the studios, for our residents and local businesses, and for all who work in or are connected to television and film production.

"We need a name for the state-of-the-art facility that reflects the prestigious status of the studios in TV and film history, and the new and exciting possibilities ahead – something that is both forward-thinking and a nod to our borough's glorious screen past.

"This is a chance to be part of history and leave your mark on a facility that will be in operation for generations to come."

The person who submits the winning entry will receive two VIP passes to the launch of the new soundstages next spring, with a tour of the studios and lunch at the on-site Rushes Bar.

They will also receive an Elstree Studios hoodie, goodie bag and range of merchandise.

Entries must be submitted via an online form here no later than 5pm on Friday, October 22.

The new stages taking shape at Elstree Studios near the George Lucas Stage. - Credit: Elstree Studios

The names will be considered by the Elstree Studios' Board of Directors and the Mayor of Hertsmere, Councillor Anne Swerling, later this month.

The winning suggestion will be announced once the name has been confirmed.

Cllr Anne Swerling said: "It's only right that the people who live, work and visit Hertsmere, should get the chance to be part of this milestone in the studios' and our borough's history, by giving the new soundstages a name.

"The modern and environmentally sustainable development will sit next to The George Lucas stages on the site of the former Big Brother house, which 50 years before that also served as the site for an outdoor effects tank for the film Moby Dick.

"Any name for the soundstages should aptly reflect the borough’s proud film and television connections, and its future.

"We're really looking forward to seeing your suggestions."

Sir Roger Moore, Dame Barbara Windsor, Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford, and Jack Nicholson are just some of the TV and movie stars to have filmed at Elstree.

Famous film directors to have shot movies there include Stanley Kubrick, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Work to build the two new soundstages and ancillary workshops began earlier this year and is set to finish in late spring 2022.

Once operational, the facility will create at least 800 new jobs, plus apprenticeship and other learning opportunities.

The £15.6million project has been part-funded by Hertsmere Borough Council and the government's Getting Building Fund via the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

