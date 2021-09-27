Published: 9:36 PM September 27, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), with dates at Wembley Stadium in June and July 2022. - Credit: Atlantic Records

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added extra stadium dates to the first leg of his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’.

Due to phenomenal demand, the Bad Habits star will now play five shows at London's Wembley Stadium next summer.

Ed Sheeran's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates. - Credit: Edsheeran.com

After initially announcing concerts at Wembley for Wednesday, June 29, Thursday June 30 and Friday, July 1, the Shape of You singer has now added gigs on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.

Sheeran has also added further shows on his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) elsewhere in the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia.

Tickets go on general sale for the new Wembley Stadium dates at 9am on Tuesday, September 28 via www.edsheeran.com

Promoters urge fans to only use official ticket sites and check the entry requirements for your chosen show.

You will need an account with one of the official ticket vendors, so sign up in advance.

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see the singer return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ from 2017-2019.





Ed Sheeran's 2022 European tour dates. - Credit: Edsheeran.com

On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time.

They will also experience a new production set-up with Sheeran staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

On Friday, Sheeran secured his 13th consecutive week at No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart with his latest single Shivers, following on from his colossal comeback track, Bad Habits, which spent 11 weeks atop the same chart.