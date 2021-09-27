News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Ed Sheeran announces extra dates for 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ at Wembley Stadium

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:36 PM September 27, 2021   
Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ with dates at Wembley Stadium in June and July 2022.

Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), with dates at Wembley Stadium in June and July 2022. - Credit: Atlantic Records

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has added extra stadium dates to the first leg of his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’.

Due to phenomenal demand, the Bad Habits star will now play five shows at London's Wembley Stadium next summer.

Ed Sheeran's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates.

Ed Sheeran's 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates. - Credit: Edsheeran.com

After initially announcing concerts at Wembley for Wednesday, June 29, Thursday June 30 and Friday, July 1, the Shape of You singer has now added gigs on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.

Sheeran has also added further shows on his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) elsewhere in the UK, Ireland, Central Europe and Scandinavia.

Tickets go on general sale for the new Wembley Stadium dates at 9am on Tuesday, September 28 via www.edsheeran.com 

Promoters urge fans to only use official ticket sites and check the entry requirements for your chosen show.

You will need an account with one of the official ticket vendors, so sign up in advance.

Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see the singer return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ from 2017-2019.


Ed Sheeran's 2022 European tour dates.

Ed Sheeran's 2022 European tour dates. - Credit: Edsheeran.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews spotted in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City
  2. 2 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 Grant Shapps suddenly cancels constituency event amid fuel chaos
  1. 4 You Me At Six to play headline show at Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival site
  2. 5 Sherrardswood School hosts family day event
  3. 6 Northaw festivals bid rejected after summer of chaos
  4. 7 Councillor disappointed as BioPark appeal confirmed
  5. 8 Campaigners call on BioPark developers to collaborate
  6. 9 Five hospitalised after Hatfield dog attack
  7. 10 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images

On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time.

They will also experience a new production set-up with Sheeran staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

On Friday, Sheeran secured his 13th consecutive week at No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart with his latest single Shivers, following on from his colossal comeback track, Bad Habits, which spent 11 weeks atop the same chart.

Music
Wembley
Ed Sheeran
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The YMCA in Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

YMCA overdose victims claim 'neglectful support service' at Welwyn...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Police officers carry away a protester who had glued herself to a slip road at Junction 4 of the A1(

Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Remains of a car which was set on fire in Hatfield last week.

Arson attack on two cars in Hatfield street

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’)

Music | Video

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 stadium tour dates

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon