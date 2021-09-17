Video

Published: 10:19 AM September 17, 2021

Ed Sheeran has announced the first leg of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’), with three dates at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: Atlantic Records

Chart-topping Bad Habits singer Ed Sheeran has announced the first stadium dates of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ for 2022.

The opening leg of the tour, pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’, currently includes three shows at Wembley Stadium in London in June and July 2022.

Other UK dates include Belfast, Cardiff, Sunderland, Manchester and Glasgow.

Ten years ago Ed Sheeran filmed the video for single Lego House at the Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.

When do Ed Sheeran tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2022 stadium concerts in England, Wales and Scotland go on sale on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 9am BST.

Tickets for gigs in Ireland and Northern Ireland go on sale at 8am.

There is no pre-sale for this tour.

Tickets will be available to purchase via www.edsheeran.com and approved outlets only.

About Ed Sheeran's new tour

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see the Suffolk singer-songwriter return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’.

Taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most attended and highest-grossing tour ever by the time of its completion.

On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time.

They will also experience a new production set-up with Shape of You star Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Sheeran's highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.

Later today (September 17), Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single Shivers – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekend’s MTV VMA’s.

It follows his colossal comeback track Bad Habits that has, so far, spent 11 weeks atop the same chart.

As of last week, Ed has become the first British solo artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.





What are Ed Sheeran's 2022 tour dates?

APRIL 2022

Thursday 28th: Ireland, Cork - Páirc Uí Chaoimh



MAY 2022

Thursday 5th: Ireland, Limerick - Thomond Park

Thursday 12th: UK, Belfast - Boucher Road Playing Fields

Thursday 26th: UK, Cardiff - Principality Stadium

Friday 27th: UK, Cardiff - Principality Stadium



JUNE 2022

Friday 3rd: UK, Sunderland - Stadium of Light

Saturday 4th: UK, Sunderland - Stadium of Light

Friday 10th: UK, Manchester - Etihad Stadium

Saturday 11th: UK, Manchester - Etihad Stadium

Thursday 16th: UK, Glasgow - Hampden Park

Friday 17th: UK, Glasgow - Hampden Park

Weds 29th: UK, London - Wembley Stadium

Thurs 30th: UK, London - Wembley Stadium



JULY 2022

Friday 1st: UK, London - Wembley Stadium

Thursday 7th: Germany, Gelsenkirchen - Veltins-Arena

Thursday 14th: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Johan Cruijff ArenA

Friday 15th: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Johan Cruijff ArenA

Friday 22nd: Belgium, Brussels - King Baudouin Stadium

Friday 29th: France, Paris - Stade De France



AUGUST 2022

Thursday 4th: Denmark, Copenhagen - Øresundsparken

Wednesday 10th: Sweden, Gothenburg - Ullevi

Saturday 20th: Finland, Helsinki - Olympic Stadium

Thursday 25th: Poland, Warsaw - PGE Narodowy



SEPTEMBER 2022

Thursday 1st: Austria, Vienna - Ernst Happel Stadium

Saturday 10th: Germany, Munich - Olympiastadion

Friday 16th: Switzerland, Zurich - Letzigrund Stadion

Friday 23rd: Germany, Frankfurt - Deutsche Bank Park





How do I buy Ed Sheeran 2022 tour tickets?

Tickets will be available to purchase from Saturday, September 25, via www.edsheeran.com.

For the 2022 tour, promoters will be operating a new mobile digital ticket sold only via approved official vendors.

Once again, Ed Sheeran and his team have a "strict stance" against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites in order to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.

The shows on his 2022 tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets.

This will stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans.

In order to make buying legitimate tickets easier on the day, fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale.

Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid, plus a booking fee, through the official fan-to-fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.

The promoters urge all customers to only use the official ticket sites listed at Edsheeran.com and are reminded that Viagogo is not an official ticket vendor for this tour.

As per previous Ed Sheeran tours, the promoters will be monitoring the sales transactions in conjunction with the National Trading Standards Cyber Crime team, to identify purchases which are in contravention of the terms and conditions for the sale of the Ed Sheeran tickets.

All ticket purchases that contravene these terms and conditions will be subject to possible cancellation.

For a list of FAQ’s on this, visit www.edsheeran.com



