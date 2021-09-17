Video
Ed Sheeran announces 2022 stadium tour: How to get tickets
- Credit: Atlantic Records
Chart-topping Bad Habits singer Ed Sheeran has announced the first stadium dates of his ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ for 2022.
The opening leg of the tour, pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’, currently includes three shows at Wembley Stadium in London in June and July 2022.
Other UK dates include Belfast, Cardiff, Sunderland, Manchester and Glasgow.
Ten years ago Ed Sheeran filmed the video for single Lego House at the Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.
When do Ed Sheeran tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2022 stadium concerts in England, Wales and Scotland go on sale on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 9am BST.
Tickets for gigs in Ireland and Northern Ireland go on sale at 8am.
There is no pre-sale for this tour.
Tickets will be available to purchase via www.edsheeran.com and approved outlets only.
Most Read
- 1 12 year old girl hospitalised after being hit by car
- 2 Stonehills road section to reopen soon - but delays to other work
- 3 Application could see two festival sites next to each other
- 4 Headteacher calls out 'dangerous' and 'inconsiderate' parking from parents outside school
- 5 Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden appointed Tory co-chairman but loses secretary role
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Historic Green Belt site under threat
- 8 Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps retains cabinet position
- 9 18 Insulate Britain protesters arrested at M25 and A1 demonstrations
- 10 Boy hit by car during Hatfield altercation
About Ed Sheeran's new tour
Ed Sheeran’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see the Suffolk singer-songwriter return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’.
Taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most attended and highest-grossing tour ever by the time of its completion.
On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time.
They will also experience a new production set-up with Shape of You star Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.
Sheeran's highly anticipated new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29 through Asylum/Atlantic.
Later today (September 17), Sheeran is set to replace himself at No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single Shivers – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekend’s MTV VMA’s.
It follows his colossal comeback track Bad Habits that has, so far, spent 11 weeks atop the same chart.
As of last week, Ed has become the first British solo artist to claim 52 weeks – a full year – at No.1 on the Official UK Singles Chart, with only Elvis Presley and The Beatles achieving more overall weeks at the top.
What are Ed Sheeran's 2022 tour dates?
APRIL 2022
Thursday 28th: Ireland, Cork - Páirc Uí Chaoimh
MAY 2022
Thursday 5th: Ireland, Limerick - Thomond Park
Thursday 12th: UK, Belfast - Boucher Road Playing Fields
Thursday 26th: UK, Cardiff - Principality Stadium
Friday 27th: UK, Cardiff - Principality Stadium
JUNE 2022
Friday 3rd: UK, Sunderland - Stadium of Light
Saturday 4th: UK, Sunderland - Stadium of Light
Friday 10th: UK, Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Saturday 11th: UK, Manchester - Etihad Stadium
Thursday 16th: UK, Glasgow - Hampden Park
Friday 17th: UK, Glasgow - Hampden Park
Weds 29th: UK, London - Wembley Stadium
Thurs 30th: UK, London - Wembley Stadium
JULY 2022
Friday 1st: UK, London - Wembley Stadium
Thursday 7th: Germany, Gelsenkirchen - Veltins-Arena
Thursday 14th: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Johan Cruijff ArenA
Friday 15th: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Johan Cruijff ArenA
Friday 22nd: Belgium, Brussels - King Baudouin Stadium
Friday 29th: France, Paris - Stade De France
AUGUST 2022
Thursday 4th: Denmark, Copenhagen - Øresundsparken
Wednesday 10th: Sweden, Gothenburg - Ullevi
Saturday 20th: Finland, Helsinki - Olympic Stadium
Thursday 25th: Poland, Warsaw - PGE Narodowy
SEPTEMBER 2022
Thursday 1st: Austria, Vienna - Ernst Happel Stadium
Saturday 10th: Germany, Munich - Olympiastadion
Friday 16th: Switzerland, Zurich - Letzigrund Stadion
Friday 23rd: Germany, Frankfurt - Deutsche Bank Park
How do I buy Ed Sheeran 2022 tour tickets?
Tickets will be available to purchase from Saturday, September 25, via www.edsheeran.com.
For the 2022 tour, promoters will be operating a new mobile digital ticket sold only via approved official vendors.
Once again, Ed Sheeran and his team have a "strict stance" against anyone using unofficial secondary ticketing sites in order to try and stop fans being exploited when trying to buy tickets for his shows.
The shows on his 2022 tour will use specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure genuine fans are buying genuine tickets.
This will stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and rip off fans.
In order to make buying legitimate tickets easier on the day, fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale.
Fans who become unable to go to the shows will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid, plus a booking fee, through the official fan-to-fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets.
The promoters urge all customers to only use the official ticket sites listed at Edsheeran.com and are reminded that Viagogo is not an official ticket vendor for this tour.
As per previous Ed Sheeran tours, the promoters will be monitoring the sales transactions in conjunction with the National Trading Standards Cyber Crime team, to identify purchases which are in contravention of the terms and conditions for the sale of the Ed Sheeran tickets.
All ticket purchases that contravene these terms and conditions will be subject to possible cancellation.
For a list of FAQ’s on this, visit www.edsheeran.com