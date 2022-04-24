Gallery

There will be a gala night screening of new Downton Abbey movie A New Era at the Campus West Cinema in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Campus West

You are cordially invited to the special social gathering at Campus West as the Welwyn Garden City cinema is hosting a Downton Abbey Gala Night.

To mark the release date of the new Downton Abbey film ‘A New Era’, the WGC cinema complex will be hosting a special gala screening on Friday, April 29.

Make your way to Campus West and dress in your finest 1920s attire.

Walk the red carpet, enjoy the sounds of a live string trio, and indulge in free sparkling wine and canapés.

There will also be plenty of photo opportunities and props available, such as monocles, moustaches, feather boas and hats for you to take that all too irresistible selfie.

You can then settle down in a comfy seat in the auditorium for the opening night screening of the long-awaited film Downton Abbey - A New Era.

The second big screen outing of the Grantham family and servants stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Samantha Bond, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Tuppence Middleton, Dame Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

Samantha Bond stars as Lady Rosamund, Douglas Reith as Lord Merton, Harry Hadden-Paton as Lord Hexham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Hexham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern as Lady Grantham, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Talbot, Penelope Wilton as Lady Merton, Robert James Collier as Thomas Barrow, and Michael Fox as Andy in Downton Abbey: A New Era. - Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the much-anticipated cinematic return of Downton Abbey.

A New Era reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

There's also a film crew making a movie at Downton Abbey.

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era, a Focus Features release. - Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

To book tickets for the Campus West gala night on Friday, April 29, visit https://www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/whats-on/a-gala-opening-night-screening-of-downton-abbey-a-new-era-pg/

The event starts at 7.15pm. The film will start at 8.15pm.

Tickets cost £20 or £17 with a Zebra Discount.

