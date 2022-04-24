Gallery
Special Downton Abbey gala night cinema screening in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Campus West
You are cordially invited to the special social gathering at Campus West as the Welwyn Garden City cinema is hosting a Downton Abbey Gala Night.
To mark the release date of the new Downton Abbey film ‘A New Era’, the WGC cinema complex will be hosting a special gala screening on Friday, April 29.
Make your way to Campus West and dress in your finest 1920s attire.
Walk the red carpet, enjoy the sounds of a live string trio, and indulge in free sparkling wine and canapés.
There will also be plenty of photo opportunities and props available, such as monocles, moustaches, feather boas and hats for you to take that all too irresistible selfie.
You can then settle down in a comfy seat in the auditorium for the opening night screening of the long-awaited film Downton Abbey - A New Era.
The second big screen outing of the Grantham family and servants stars Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Samantha Bond, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Tuppence Middleton, Dame Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.
Most Read
- 1 World Food Festival set to return after two years
- 2 Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images
- 3 Police find cyclist on the M25 - then spot them again on the M1
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 Heartbreak for Welwyn Garden City as they are blocked from Southern League play-offs
- 6 Recap: M25 multi-vehicle crash leaves vehicles 'substantially damaged'
- 7 Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte fight time tonight at Wembley Stadium
- 8 Organisers of WGC protest calling for public support
- 9 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 10 Person in hospital after being hit by train between Hertford and London
From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the much-anticipated cinematic return of Downton Abbey.
A New Era reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.
There's also a film crew making a movie at Downton Abbey.
To book tickets for the Campus West gala night on Friday, April 29, visit https://www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/whats-on/a-gala-opening-night-screening-of-downton-abbey-a-new-era-pg/
The event starts at 7.15pm. The film will start at 8.15pm.
Tickets cost £20 or £17 with a Zebra Discount.