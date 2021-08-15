News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hertfordshire festival for dogs and their owners returns to Knebworth House

Alan Davies

Published: 11:00 AM August 15, 2021   
DogFest, the festival for dogs and their owners, returns to Knebworth House in September.

DogFest, the festival for dogs and their owners, returns to Knebworth House in September. - Credit: Tell Tails Photography

A 'pawsome' festival designed especially for dogs – and their owners – returns to Hertfordshire next month.

DogFest South will take place in the stunning grounds of Knebworth House on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Described as "the ultimate dogs day out", Knebworth House will be opening their gates to the most doggylicious day in the events calendar, DogFest in partnership with Bought By Many.

This eagerly anticipated weekend will play host to a vast array of activities designed with your furry friend in mind, including fun dog shows, dramatic displays, have-a-go activities, the ever-tempting shopping village, delicious festival food, refreshments and music.

It's the perfect day for those on two and four legs alike!

DogFest returns to Knebworth Park on September 11 and September 12.

DogFest returns to Knebworth Park on September 11 and September 12. - Credit: Supplied by DogFest/Knebworth House

The main arena of DogFest in Hertfordshire will showcase back-to-back canine entertainment with jaw-dropping stunts and routines from the UK’s most skilled dog display teams.

These super-talented pooches will blow your mind by leaping through rings of fire, hurtling down zip wires and so much more.

The opportunities to have-a-go are endless at DogFest. Sign up your four-legged friend to the ultimate Dogstacle Course and watch them soar over hay bale hurdles, dive under scramble nets, zigzag around poles and dart through tunnels.

Put their noses to the test in a game of hide and seek, take part in Ultimate Frisbee, race against the clock to set the hay bale jumping record in the Hay Bale Race sponsored by YAKERS, and win treats galore or get their blood pumping on the DogFest Agility Course.

A dog trying the agility tunnel at DogFest, which returns to Knebworth Park in September.

A dog trying the agility tunnel at DogFest, which returns to Knebworth Park in September. - Credit: Tell Tails Photography

You can spot famous faces on two legs and four in the crowd enjoying a stroll or up on the Live Stage, sponsored by Bought By Many, where they will be hosting interviews and fun participation activities for you and your dog.

Alternatively, roll out a picnic blanket and settle down for a chilled afternoon listening to some festival tunes, soaking up the festival vibe with artisan food and coffee vans, gin-tastic and Prosecco bars, and other wonderful food and drink stalls.

Enjoying DogFest.

Enjoying DogFest. - Credit: Supplied by DogFest/Knebworth House

If you’re seeking help or reassurance, DogFest prides itself on providing the very latest tips, tricks and advice from guest experts on a wide variety of topics, including animal health and welfare, veterinary developments, dietary requirements, behavioural psychology, new ownership during the pandemic and much more.

There's also a chance to chat to the UK's largest dog charity, Dogs Trust, the festival's official charity partner, to find out about fundraising opportunities or rehoming.

If you’re the proud owner of a new ball of fluff, enrol your puppy into DogFest’s very own Puppy Academy. With so many new puppy lovers on the scene, DogFest has created the ideal place to learn, play and rest with your puppy.

If you are a new owner in the pandemic, this is the perfect place to ask questions to experts and get the latest tips and advice.

Socialisation at an early stage is crucial to every puppy’s mental wellbeing and future development.

The Puppy Academy is where pups of all breeds shapes and sizes can meet other youngsters in a friendly and relaxed environment.

Fun Dog Show category winners at DogFest.

Fun Dog Show category winners at DogFest. - Credit: THEO COHEN

To top off your dog’s best day out ever, you can also enter them into the Fun Dog Show and see them compete for titles such as Best in Show, Most Fabulous or Best Rescue to name but a few. Pull up a hay bale and enjoy!

And as if all that wasn’t enough, delight your canine companion further by taking part in the Big Dog Walk, sponsored by Bought By Many.

You can pick between a 2K or 4K route around Knebworth House’s grounds and discover fun games and surprises along the way with your pet.

To get your paws on tickets for DogFest South at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, visit www.dog-fest.co.uk/hertfordshire

Advance tickets cost £20, concessions £15, and children 5-16 £13.

A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £58. Weekend passes are also available including entry to both days.

Further information on DogFest 2021 and tickets can be found at www.dog-fest.co.uk


