Dinosaurs after dark coming to Paradise Wildlife Park

Published: 10:59 AM June 3, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

Dinosaurs After Dark can be watched on the Paradise Wildlife Park Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Experience a virtual tour of dinosaurs after dark online from a Hertfordshire zoo next week.

Following the huge success of Paradise Wildlife Park’s World of Dinosaurs Virtual Tour, the PWP team have decided to give it a little bit of edge.

They will be bringing this tour again – but during the evening when things start to get a little bit dark in Hertfordshire.

Lit by torches and lanterns, staff will take you on a magical tour of PWP’s World of Dinosaurs.

You will see the dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, come to life by moonlight.

Dinosaurs After Dark at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Packed full of all the best dinosaur trivia, your family will be in for a virtual experience like never before.

The special Dinos After Dark event will take place on Paradise Wildlife Park’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 10 at 9.30pm.

Once the park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, is allowed to reopen to the public, Dinos After Dark will be the latest attraction to come to the site.

You can turn back time and walk among dinosaurs as the sun starts to come down.

Dinosaurs After Dark at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There will be a big ticket pre-sale event where you can purchase your tickets to Dinos After Dark, and general admission to the Hertfordshire park, in advance coming soon.

Keep an eye on our PWP’s website – www.pwpark.com – and social media for more info on this.

For more on event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/540810603462968/