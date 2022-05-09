Blackadder is back as Digswell Players bring hit BBC show to the stage

The Digswell Players will be putting on shows from May 11 to 14. - Credit: Digswell Players

The Digswell Players will take to the stage later this week as the group put on their adaptation of Blackadder II.

Shows will take place at Digswell Village Hall from May 11 to 14, including a matinee on the final day, with tickets costing just £11.

Director Tim Palmer has adapted three episodes of the hit BBC TV series for the stage as a single show with a fabulous cast, including some new faces.

Summarising the plot, Tim said: “It's the year fifteen-something and all your favourites such as Baldrick, Lord Percy, Melchett and Nursie are doing their best to avoid some fascinating skin diseases and receiving the chop from the ruthless Queen Elizabeth I.

“Blackadder himself loses his fiancée to the womanising Lord Flashheart and ends up giving English lessons to a Spanish torturer in a German prison.”

Blackadder writer Richard Curtis has wished the Digswell Players luck too, saying: “I’m delighted that you are performing three episodes of Blackadder. Delighted because it’s nice to think there’s still life in the old Adder. Very good luck to all of you - I hope it’s a triumph.”

To buy tickets, visit thelittleboxoffice.com/digswellplayers.