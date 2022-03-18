The next de Havilland Philharmonic concert will take place in Hatfield at the Weston Auditorium on the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus on Sunday, March 27. - Credit: Ila Desai.

It will be A Tale of Two Symphonies when the de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the stage in Hatfield this Mother's Day.

The orchestra presents an afternoon treat for classical music lovers on Sunday, March 27 at 4pm.

The de Havilland Philharmonic will perform Mahler’s 9th Symphony and Mozart’s Symphony No.25 in G Minor at the University of Hertfordshire’s Weston Auditorium.

Audiences will be enthralled by these two passionate and intense symphonies.

Mahler’s 9th Symphony was the last he completed and is often considered to be his best.

Like the others, it is a highly emotional and rousing work; epic in scale and ambition.

The orchestra partner this with another intense, but the much earlier and more understated symphony by fellow Austrian Mozart.

One of only two symphonies by Mozart in a minor key, it is referred to as the ‘little G Minor’ and was written when the composer was just 17 years old.

Head of UH Arts + Culture, Annabel Lucas, said: “These passionate pieces will really bring the energy to the Auditorium.

"We always know audiences are in for a treat with de Havilland Philharmonic, and what a great way to round off Mother’s Day afternoon.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.uharts.co.uk or via the box office on 01707 281127.

They cost £8 child, £18 adults, £15 concessions, £12.75 Friends and UH staff, and are free for UH students and carers.