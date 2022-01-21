Sini Simonen will join the de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra for its Scottish themed classical concert in Hatfield. - Credit: Paul Marc Mitchell

A Scottish themed classical concert can be enjoyed in Hatfield next month.

The de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra returns to full strength this February at the University of Hertfordshire’s Weston Auditorium with a wintry-themed concert of music inspired by Scotland.

Audiences will hear music from Bruch, Arnold and Mendelssohn musically creating a picture of Scotland.

Scottish Fantasies takes place on Sunday, February 6 at 4pm.

Commenting on the forthcoming performance, Annabel Lucas, head of UH Arts + Culture, said: “This promises to be a truly atmospheric concert.

"The de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra returned to our auditorium in the autumn, but this is the first time we have the full orchestra back on stage and we can’t wait to welcome audiences for a Sunday afternoon musical journey around Scotland.”

The beautifully lyrical Bruch Scottish Fantasy opens the concert with Finnish soloist Sini Simonen.

Violinist Sini enjoys an active international career as a chamber musician and soloist.

She is the leader of the Castalian String Quartet and has won top prizes in several major international violin competitions including the Flesch, Lipizer and Cremona competitions.

Sini has also won prizes in the Brahms, Lyon, ARD, Banff and Citta di Pinerolo chamber music competitions.

Scottish Fantasy was written during Bruch's three-year stint (1880–83) as conductor of the Liverpool Philharmonic Society when he travelled widely in Britain and took pride in the fact that he had personally collected the folk songs featured in this work. Each movement incorporates a different folk melody.

Malcolm Arnold’s Four Scottish Dances were written in 1957 and capture the atmosphere of the Highlands.

The first dance opens with trombones imitating a bagpipe drone, while the third dance creates an impression of sea and mountain scenery on a calm summer day.

Mendelssohn also visited Scotland and was inspired not only to write his hugely popular Hebrides Overture, but also Symphony No.3, known as the ‘Scottish Symphony’.

The music reflects the romantic landscapes, the sea and rocky coasts, the fog, and the overwhelming melancholy of his surroundings.

Tickets are on sale now at www.uharts.co.uk or via the box office on 01707 281127.

Tickets for the concert on the de Havilland Campus cost £8 child, £18 adults, £15 concessions; £12.75 Friends and UH Staff, and it is free for UH students and carers.

The de Havilland Philharmonic Orchestra was formed in 1969.