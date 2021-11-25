Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park is set to temporarily close in January.

The tourist attraction in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, will be shut from January 3 to February 12, 2022.

During this period, the zoo will be closed to the public while necessary groundwork and construction work takes place.

A zebra at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. The zoo will be closed in January 2022. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A Paradise Wildlife Park spokesperson said: "This has not been an easy decision for Paradise.

"However, we wish to provide the safest and best possible experience for all our guests.

"This decision will allow us to continue to improve and create beautiful habitats for our animals and our guests to enjoy.

"We have some exciting changes happening across our World of Dinosaurs and World of Animals and we can’t wait to show you.

"Although not all of the work will be completed prior to our re-opening date, these additional projects will certainly provide things to look forward to later in the season."

A T-Rex at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

The decision to close the attraction for the opening weeks of 2022 has been taken as January is the wildlife park's quietest month.

"We have chosen this time to close to minimise the impact on our guests," added the PWP spokesperson.

"Our dedication to our animals and guests is our main priority and we hope that through this time we are closed we will be able to build on the foundations of the Park: Education, Conservation, Research and Wildlife."

Paradise Wildlife Park has announced it will be closed in January - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Wildlife Park is getting ready to turn into a winter wonderland this Christmas.

Seasonal theming and festive music will be spread across the park and an incredible 20ft Christmas tree will take centre stage.

You will be able to visit Santa in his grotto every weekend from November 27 and then every day from December 18 to Christmas Eve, December 24.

Santa visiting Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

"We look forward to seeing all our guests for this festive season and we will be excited to be welcoming you all back to the Park once we re-open," added a Paradise spokesperson.

Tickets must be pre-booked before arrival.

To book tickets to Paradise Wildlife Park, visit www.pwpark.com