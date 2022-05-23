Potters Bar literary festival makes play a serious business

A literary festival in Potters Bar will be showcasing more than just books - from a comedy show to learning how to write your own game, there is plenty of family fun for all this summer.

Wild Words Festival - taking place from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5 - will feature a wealth of creative and interactive activities at Colesdale Farm.

It will host 50 authors, performers and entertainers, two playful shows, one a Dungeons-and-Dragons style comedy show, and the other a playable show where the audience will work together to take over Mars.

For those who are inspired to write their own games, a panel will be held on how to write for the growing games industry, with award-winning writers and designers.

Plenty of games for all festival goers will be available thanks to Spinmaster, who will be bringing some of their bestselling board games, from giant, outdoor Clue to the hilarious guessing game, Hedbanz.

The festival’s director, author and broadcaster Dr Emma Byrne, said: “When I was writing my most recent book, How to Build a Human, what Science Knows about Childhood I discovered that play is one of the things that really makes us human.

“It encourages us to be creative, it makes us think about what other people are thinking - in short, it’s a brilliant workout for the brain as well as being fun. That’s why I wanted to put games at the heart of the festival.”

Sam Susz, Senior Director of Marketing for Games at Spin Master, said, "We're incredibly excited to be a partner of the inaugural Wild Words Festival, giving attendees the chance to have some competitive, family fun, with some of our most-loved games. Board games are more popular than ever, delivering family-time moments, friendly competition and brain-bending challenges that bring families and friends together, something we hope we’re able to help the Wild Words Festival-goers to do.”

Weekend tickets cost £70 (adults) £35 (5-18 year olds) or free for under-fives and for carers, while day tickets start from £20.

To know more about the festival, go to: wildwordsfest.com and tickets can be booked through wildwordsfest.eventbrite.com