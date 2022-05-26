5 reasons why Campus West is a fantastic day out for all ages

Promotion

Campus West have a three-screen cinema in which the latest releases and live screen events are shown. - Credit: Robert Mills Photography

Starting life as an independent theatre and one-screen cinema, Campus West has grown into one of the top attractions in Welwyn Garden City.

Whether you’re taking the kids to a birthday party in the Soft Play City, or looking to catch one of the big screen releases – Campus West has lots to offer. “In the last few years, we’ve expanded our entertainment facilities to offer a variety of fun for families, teens and adults,” shares Mark Woolman, general manager at Campus West.

Below, Mark shares some ideas for your next day out that every member of the family will love.

Roller City is the only purpose-built skating rink in Hertfordshire, holding regular teen and adult discos. - Credit: Robert Mills Photography

1. Catch a film in the independent cinema

Some people assume independent cinemas only screen old films to a small audience. On the contrary, venues like Campus West ensure that an eclectic mix of genres is always on show.

“Having multiple screens enables us to show several titles simultaneously – we can have a family film on one screen, a high-profile Marvel blockbuster on another and then a documentary on our third,” says Mark.

“We stay up to date with recent releases as well, just like larger chain cinemas. Not long ago we showed the latest Bond film ‘No Time to Die,’ as well as the new Downtown Abbey and Doctor Strange films.”

To make the moment more enjoyable, Campus West invite families to bring their drinks and food in with them when watching a film.

2. Attend exciting live screen events

For something a little different, why not visit one of the several live screen events that Campus West also hosts?

Ranging from productions at the Royal Opera House to graceful displays at the Bolshoi Ballet, art and culture lovers can access internationally-renowned live shows on their doorstep.

“The live screen events have been a very popular attraction, gaining a dedicated following in the local area and beyond,” explains Mark. “We host exclusive screenings of West End shows, New York Metropolitan Opera productions and plays from the Royal Shakespeare Company.”

“It can be difficult to get tickets as they tend to sell out very quickly. It’s vital to have somewhere slightly closer to home, or at least much easier to reach, where you won’t miss out on any of these wonderful events.”

The Soft Play City is the perfect place for children to make new friends and have a wonderful birthday party. - Credit: Robert Mills Photography

3. Have a blast at Roller City

It’s often said that there aren’t enough engaging activities for teenagers and young adults to get involved in. Roller City ensures that everyone has a place to enjoy themselves and test their skating skills.

Campus West’s very own purpose-built roller-skating rink is the only one of its kind in Hertfordshire. Roller City hosts a number of fitness classes, as well as skate discos for teens and another for adults. “The skating rink is a great place to book for a birthday party, as we can serve food and drink from Humphrey’s Café,” says Mark.

4. Let kids roam in the Soft Play City

There’s nothing more heart-warming than seeing your kids have fun and play with new friends.

Boasting ball pools, climbing frames, slides and building cubes, Campus West’s Soft Play City is the ideal place for children to develop their minds and bodies. Best of all, there’s no time limit on play sessions!

“The Soft Play City is divided into three designated age zones, with specialist equipment that creates a secure environment for kids to explore,” shares Mark.

“For birthday parties, we can bring out a bouncy castle that can hold up to 40 bouncers at any one time. You can invite as many parents or adults as you wish, have up to 75 minutes of music and bouncing, and bring your own food or have us lay on a buffet for you.”

Campus West is located in Welwyn Garden City centre, just a 10-minute walk from the train station. - Credit: Robert Mills Photography

5. Enjoy a great night out in Hertfordshire with friends

Many of the facilities and events at Campus West cater to adults too. You can enjoy Friday evening discos at Roller City. Doubling as a nightclub, with a fully stocked bar and talented DJ, the skating rink provides an enjoyable alternative to another night at the local pub.

Whilst Humphrey’s Café stops serving food at 6pm, the bar stays open so that night-time cinema and theatregoers can still enjoy a few drinks before, during and after the performance.

Campus West is located in the centre of Welwyn Garden City, just a few minutes' walk from the main shopping centre. There is a public pay and display car park nearby and the train station is a 10-minute walk.

For more information, to book your tickets or reserve a timeslot, visit campuswest.co.uk.