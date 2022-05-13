News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden City Vintage Festival coming this summer

Gopika Madhu

Published: 4:21 PM May 13, 2022
This free event is organised on the Friday, 24 June, Saturday, 25 June and Sunday, 26 June. 

This free event is organised by JiveSwing.com and Wonderful Welwyn Garden City on the Friday, 24 June, Saturday, 25 June and Sunday, 26 June.

Interested in vintage cars and fashion, singing, dancing and a whole lot of entertainment? Then the Welwyn Garden City Vintage Festival will be the place to be.  

This free event is organised by JiveSwing.com and Wonderful Welwyn Garden City and taking place on Friday June 24 to Sunday June 26.

The event will host over 50 of the best internationally acclaimed musicians, singers, dancers, DJs, dance classes concerts, vintage cars, vintage fashion, vintage stalls, children’s entertainment and so much more. 

The weekend event will be taking place in Welwyn Garden City town centre in over four stages and arenas with food, craft beer tents, and free dance classes. 

Tickets to the event are running out fast as not just local residents are invited but out-of-towners as well.

To find out about the events taking place, artists attending, trains to take, airports nearby, parking, accommodation and how to get tickets, go to www.wgcvintagefestival.com or jiveswing.com and to take part, email admin@jiveswing.com

