Enjoy a BIG Summer for toddlers to teens

Welwyn Hatfield has a BIG Summer in store with loads of events and activities for everyone between toddlers and teens.

From sports to arts and crafts, the WHBC event will take place until Sunday August 14.

Some of the activities available over the next few weeks include:

Xplorer, which takes place on August 3, 10, and 17 at multiple locations throughout the borough. The activity is a fun navigation challenge for the whole family. Primary school children will get to explore their surroundings to find a series of markers. At every marker, children will need to identify what is pictured and learn a fun fact to tell their friends. This event is free to attend.

Storytime, will take place on August 1 and August 8 at the Welwyn Garden City Library. You can join in with a mix of picture books, stories and rhymes at the library and discover various new stories as well as old favourites such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Gruffalo. You can select your own books to borrow and read at home! Booking for this activity is not required.



BMX Pump Traxx, on Thursday August 11 at King George V Playing Fields. You should bring your own bikes and helmets to have a go.



There will also be a Fire Station Open Day on Saturday July 30 in Hatfield, with a chance to meet the firefighters, police and ambulance, Herts Boats Rescue, RNLI fire fighters' charity teddy bear zip wire, BBQ, face painting and more.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member, leisure and community, said: “Keeping children of any age occupied during the summer holidays can be a struggle but there’s something for everyone in this year’s BIG Summer campaign. We’ve got a wide range of activities including, football, basketball as well as Lego Club, Clay Creations and so much more.

“Keep an eye on our website and social media to make sure you don’t miss out.”

Many of the activities are free. You can find out what other activities are going on at https://one.welhat.gov.uk/bigsummer