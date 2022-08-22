Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Knebworth House and Gardens are among the tourist attractions taking part in Visit Herts' Big Day Out. - Credit: Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter / Knebworth House and Gardens

Hundreds of free tickets to tourist attractions in Hertfordshire are ready to be won as Visit Herts’ popular ‘Big Day Out’ returns.

Knebworth House and Gardens.

Your annual opportunity to win free tickets to a host of attractions and activities across the county is back.

The Herts Big Weekend has been rebranded as the 'Big Day Out' for 2022.

Instead of just one weekend of fun, organisers have extended the tickets so you and your loved ones can enjoy an even bigger Hertfordshire adventure, with lucky ticket holders being able to redeem their days out between September 17 and October 14.

The online ballot opens on Tuesday, August 23 and closes on September 6.

St Albans Cathedral.

Deirdre Wells OBE, CEO at Visit Herts, said: “Hertfordshire is full of amazing attractions, from world-renowned brands to special hidden gems right on our doorstep, and the Herts Big Day Out is the ideal opportunity to explore them all at no cost to you!

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer people free tickets to some world-class tourist attractions at a time when finding budget-friendly days out is so important.

"The Herts Big Weekend was a successful project, appreciated by businesses and loved by residents, and we’re so excited to bring you the new, improved – and extended – Big Day Out to Herts this year.”





How to apply for Herts Big Day Out tickets

In front of the Great Hall doors at Hertfordshire tourist attraction Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

If you are a Hertfordshire resident, you can apply for some of this year’s fantastic offers and free tickets available right on your doorstep at www.hertsbigdayout.co.uk from Tuesday, August 23.

All you need to do to get involved is enter the online ballot before September 6 for your chance to win a pair of free tickets to top attractions across the county.

Down Hall Hotel and Spa

Some of the county’s biggest names have already signed up including Aubrey Park Hotel, Crossover Blendery, Down Hall Hotel and Spa, and Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club.

Others venues taking part include Hatfield Park, Henry Moore Studios and Gardens, Knebworth House and Gardens, Natural History Museum at Tring, and Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park.

Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Then there's Pendley Manor Hotel, Shendish Manor Hotel and Golf Course, Sopwell House, St Albans Cathedral, Tewin Bury Farm Hotel, Treasure Map Trails, Verulamium Museum, Welwyn Roman Baths, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

In fact, a plethora of the county’s top tourist attractions and businesses will be opening their doors or offering special gifts to lucky ticket holders this year.

Crossover Blendery.

Experiences on offer range from entry into some of the county’s most iconic venues and close encounters with wild animals, to creative courses, relaxing afternoon teas for two, and even an indulgent overnight stay.

With hundreds of tickets up for grabs in this year’s ballot, the Herts Big Day Out is the perfect excuse to get out and discover – or rediscover – exactly what makes our charming county so special.

Henry Moore Studios and Gardens

Residents can apply for as many pairs of tickets as they like at www.hertsbigdayout.co.uk, until September 6.

Following this, two tickets (one pair) per household will be allocated at random by ballot and winners will be notified via email.

The Herts Big Day Out team are also continuing to add new ticket offers as part of this year’s ballot, so if you are a Herts-based business and you’d like to be part of this year’s event, simply get in touch at enquiries@visitherts.co.uk as soon as possible.

For further information and inspiration on things to do in Hertfordshire, head to www.visitherts.co.uk.





About Visit Herts

Visit Herts is the destination management organisation for the county of Hertfordshire, welcoming 29 million visitors a year, and championing the county’s £2.4 billion tourism industry which supports more than 43,000 jobs.

Visit Herts works with a range of public and private sector businesses and organisations to raise the county’s profile as a leading destination.

It is a public/private sector partnership supported by Hertfordshire County Council and Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, and is delivered by destination management specialists Go to Places.

For further information tweet @visithertsuk or visit www.visitherts.co.uk.