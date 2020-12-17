Tier 3 restrictions at Herts' Paradise Wildlife Park
- Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park
Paradise Wildlife Park will remain open to visitors only from Hertfordshire following the news that all of the county will be entering Tier 3 from Saturday.
Managers at the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, have made some adjustments to make sure all visitors are safe.
This includes closing some indoor attractions now that Paradise Wildlife Park will be in Tier 3 – the toughest tier for restrictions.
A PWP spokesperson said: "We will remain open to our visitors from Hertfordshire only.
"Guests must refrain from visiting Paradise if they live outside of Hertfordshire."
If you are based outside of Hertfordshire but had tickets to visit, email info@pwpark.com and PWP can reschedule your ticket for a later date in 2021.
The following areas will be closed or changed onsite as from December 19, 2020:
- The Reptile Temple will be closed.
- Amazon & Beyond will be closed.
- The Rainforest will be closed.
- Safari Diner will remain open but as a takeaway service only.
For more, visit www.pwpark.com