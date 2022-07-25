What's on for families at Mill Green Watermill and Welwyn Roman Baths this summer

This way for a Cream Tea at Mill Green Mill and Museum - Credit: Supplied by Mill Green Museum

School's out for summer and Emma Harper rounds-up what's on at Mill Green Museum and Mill and Welwyn Roman Baths during the holidays.

Teddies' Tea Party at Mill Green - Credit: Supplied by Mill Green Museum

This summer join us down at the Watermill in Hatfield for a series of live events and family activities including the return of our Teddy Bear Fun Day.

On Friday, August 19 join us for our ever-popular Teddy Bear Fun Day at the Watermill.

Bring along your teddies, old and new, for a picnic down at the Mill.

There will be bear-inspired craft activities, a teddy bear hunt through our gardens, storytelling and lots more besides.

Refreshments will be available from the Miller’s Kitchen.

But that’s not all, our sister site, the Roman Baths at Welwyn, will be open throughout the summer holidays.

There will be family activities across both our sites to keep the kids entertained in the holidays.

Discover about Roman life at Welwyn Roman Baths. - Credit: Supplied by Mill Green Museum

Join us at the Roman Baths every Wednesday and at the Watermill every Thursday for activities inspired by these two wonderful sites and our museum collection.

From clay to cross-stitch, mask making and crown decorating, there’s lots to get crafty with.

You can also immerse yourself in the Ancient Roman world with our sessions on Roman theatre and army life, whilst at the Watermill on August 11 children can experience Victorian life first-hand with our Victorian Day.

Enjoy crafts - Credit: Supplied by Mill Green Museum

If you’re looking for something more relaxing, on the last Sunday of every month we’re welcoming a different local musical artist or group to play in our beautiful gardens.

Hear an eclectic array of music with folk music with Jon Bickley and friends, local duo Rylands Heath, and classical music and show tunes from Hatfield and Welwyn Community Choir – there really is something for everyone! Take a seat in our garden or bring your own blanket and enjoy some light refreshments from the Miller’s Kitchen.

We’re also pleased to announce that we will once again be partnering with Hertfordshire County Council and the Virtual School to extend our opening times for the Miller’s Kitchen at the Watermill.

This way for a Cream Tea at Mill Green Mill and Museum - Credit: Supplied by Mill Green Museum

This café offering light refreshments – including Cream Teas with homemade scones made with flour fresh from the mill – will be open Wednesdays to Sundays until August 28. So pop down for a tasty treat with friends and family.

For more information and to book for any of our events please visit https://www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/

The Watermill and Mill Green Museum is open Thursdays to Sundays, 10am to 5pm.

Welwyn Roman Baths is open Saturdays 10am to 4pm and during Hertfordshire school holidays, weekday afternoons 1pm to 4pm.