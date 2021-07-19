News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Heatwave here at last! Sunshine and splashes in Welwyn Hatfield

Matt Adams

Published: 4:27 PM July 19, 2021   
The Thomas family enjoy the hot weather.

The Thomas family enjoy the hot weather. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Soaring temperatures drew people to parks across the borough as summer arrived in style this weekend.

With a peak of 30C on Sunday, crowds flocked to Stanborough Lakes and Splashlands to cool off, and our photographer was in the park to capture these sunny scenes.

Alissia, 8, at Stanborough Lakes.

Alissia, 8, at Stanborough Lakes. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Stefan, 3, enjoys his ice-cream at Stanborough Lakes.

Stefan, 3, enjoys his ice-cream at Stanborough Lakes. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Scarlett Manning, 11, at Splashlands.

Scarlett Manning, 11, at Splashlands. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Deeyan, 6, has fun in the splash park.

Deeyan, 6, has fun in the splash park. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Eriko, 3, has fun in the splash park at Stanborough.

Eriko, 3, has fun in the splash park at Stanborough. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Pauline and her daughter enjoy Splashlands water park during the heatwave.

Pauline and her daughter enjoy Splashlands water park during the heatwave. - Credit: Karyn Haddon


