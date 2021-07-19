Heatwave here at last! Sunshine and splashes in Welwyn Hatfield

Soaring temperatures drew people to parks across the borough as summer arrived in style this weekend.
With a peak of 30C on Sunday, crowds flocked to Stanborough Lakes and Splashlands to cool off, and our photographer was in the park to capture these sunny scenes.
The Thomas family enjoy the hot weather.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Alissia, 8, at Stanborough Lakes.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Stefan, 3, enjoys his ice-cream at Stanborough Lakes.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Scarlett Manning, 11, at Splashlands.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Deeyan, 6, has fun in the splash park.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Eriko, 3, has fun in the splash park at Stanborough.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Pauline and her daughter enjoy Splashlands water park during the heatwave.
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
