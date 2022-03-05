See Hertfordshire zoo's animals after-hours as Summer Evenings return to Paradise Wildlife Park
- Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park
Do you want to have exclusive access to see what animals get up to once everyone goes home?
Paradise Wildlife Park bosses have announced that due to popular demand their Summer Evenings in Paradise will be back for 2022.
And they will be bigger and better than before at the Hertfordshire zoo in White Stubbs Lane.
Summer Evenings in Paradise is an after-hours event that will give visitors the opportunity to see the wildlife park in a whole new light.
The evenings will give ticket holders exclusive access to watch the lions, tigers and other animals as the sun sets against a backdrop of live music and entertainment.
There will be African drummers, acoustic sets, wildlife stilt walkers, plus lots of photo opportunities for you to keep as memories of a great evening out.
With a variety of exclusive tasty food and drinks on offer and activities from roarsome face painting to bubbleologists, there is something for all ages to enjoy.
You can also enjoy a prehistoric adventure in the World of Dinosaurs and witness over 30 life-size moving and roaring animatronic dinosaurs as they come to life.
Encounter the newest additions that are stomping into the World of Dinosaurs that are bigger than ever before.
You can join Paradise Wildlife Park every Friday and Saturday from June 24 to July 23, 2022.
The event will run from 6.30pm with Paradise closing at 9.30pm.
Members of Paradise Wildlife Park are offered a discounted ticket price of £12, and it's £15 for general admission. Under twos will be free to enter at the gate with proof of identification.