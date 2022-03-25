From splashing in the sun to decorating Easter bags, Welwyn Hatfield has a lot of fun plans for all the family over the school holidays.

Just in time for the Easter break on Saturday April 2, the award-winning Splashlands will be reopening its water feature. There are nautical-themed adventure playgrounds, along with a paddling river, water sprays and jets.

Every day from 10am to 6pm until the last day of September, the splash pad will be open for children of all ages.

The entrance into Splashlands is free, but it is recommended to pre-book the splash pad session using the Better UK app on the website on better.org.uk/book to secure a place for your kids. Non-bookable spaces will also be available based on a first-come first-served basis.

A kiosk will also be available with refreshments, along with changing facilities and public toilets. Planning ahead is recommended as the car park becomes very busy during summery days.

Another attraction to look forward to during Easter is the Mill Green Museum and Roman Baths.

Hatfield’s 18th century working watermill and Mill Green Museum will open from April 2 on Thursdays to Sundays from 10am to 5pm. Multiple activities will be available for families, along with ‘Decorate your own Easter Bag’ on Thursday April 7 and the week after on Thursday, April 14.

Step back in time and visit the Roman Baths and listen to how the Romans lived in Welwyn more than 1,800 years ago. This will be open from 1pm to 4pm on Mondays to Fridays (other than Bank Holidays) over Easter.

Campus West is another place to be this Easter, along with the newest children's films, soft play, bouncy castle sessions and roller skating.

Ka Ng, chief executive of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said “There is something for everyone in Welwyn Hatfield this Easter whether that’s exploring the gardens at Mill Green Museum or having fun in the sun (hopefully!) at Splashlands. This spring, we wanted to ensure there are plenty of local activities to keep all the family entertained.”

