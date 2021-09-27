Sherrardswood School hosts family day event

Published: 2:05 PM September 27, 2021

Families came together for the first time in 18 months to celebrate the 93rd birthday of Sherrardswood School at a special Fun Festival.

The event, which replaced the usual fireworks display, was organised by the PTA, who provided a full bar and organised foodie vans, ice cream and candy floss.

The festival at the Welwyn school was opened with the WGC Brass Band, followed by dancers from the DH Dance Academy.

Entertainer Ray Bubbles amazed parents and children alike with sight of hundreds of colourful giant bubbles being released whilst the band played Happy Birthday.

Later in the day, Ray broke a Guinness World Record by bouncing a bubble between him and his son 20 times. The evidence has been sent to Guinness for verification. Ray concluded his performance by putting some children into their own bubbles!

Chair of the PTA Brian Hedges said: "The festival was an outstanding success with hundreds of Sherrardswood parents and students attending - it also raised some significant funds for PTA projects. Plans are underway for a repeat festival next year along the same lines."

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Jack, 4, and Matthew, 7, enjoy an ice-cream. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Dance Academy performers. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Dance Academy performers. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - William Davies enjoys the bouncy castle. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - The Davies family enjoy the day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Ella Clarke, 2, enjoys the bouncy slide. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Thomas Malone, 10, enjoys the fairground fun. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Morgan Sharp, 13, enjoys the fairground fun. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Emily McGhie, 9, with a painted face. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Celina Dell with dog Chunk. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - Laura Kate Cakes. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - The Gibson family enjoy the day out. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Sherrardswood School Family Day - WGC Brass Band.

Sherrardswood School Family Day - The Patel family enjoy the day. - Credit: Karyn Haddon



