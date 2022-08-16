Video
Red panda Tilly gives birth to ‘miracle’ cub at Paradise Wildlife Park one month after passing of partner Nam Pang

A red panda at Paradise Wildlife Park has given birth to a ‘miracle’ cub just one month after the passing of her partner.
The Hertfordshire zoo is proud to announce that Tilly is a new mum after the devastating loss of her partner, Nam Pang, creating a lasting legacy in his honour.
In the early hours of July 16, on one of the hottest days in UK history, the zoo’s CCTV cameras captured the incredible moment when their red panda Tilly gave birth to a miraculous, beautiful and healthy cub.
The cub is currently being called ‘Little Red' until it is old enough to have its first health checks by the vet in the upcoming months.
Aaron Whitnall, star of the CBBC show One Zoo Three and operations coordinator at the Broxbourne-based zoo, said: "This cub has become a symbol of hope, after the tragic passing of Nam Pang, for his memory and legacy to live on, is more than we ever expected."
The birth of ‘Little Red’ creates a beautiful ending for a tragic, heartbreaking story that shocked the community in the month of June.
Tilly and Nam Pang were part of the international breeding programme, although they had not successfully conceived over the past four years of being together.
Global fans of the red panda couple have sent adoring messages of support, love and concern of how Tilly is coping following Nam Pang's death.
Red pandas are naturally solitary animals, but the keepers wanted to ensure that she continued to be comfortable and happy on her own.
Whilst watching her closely, keepers noticed two weeks after Nam Pang's passing that she had begun to nest.
This makes this miracle birth even more poignant and heart-aching.
During morning checks, Tilly’s keepers noticed a small furry addition laying next to her in the nest box.
The cub is still very vulnerable up to six months old, but is growing well.
Red panda cubs do not begin venturing out of the nest for around two to three months after birth.
However, Tilly continues to be spotted by her fans enjoying the sunshine and people watching across the zoo in White Stubbs Lane.
The Hertfordshire zoo is part of the European Ex-Situ Breeding Programme to help create a safety net for endangered species in the wild.
Red pandas are classed as an endangered species on the IUCN Red List, and estimates suggest there may be as few as 2,500 red pandas remaining in the wild.
They are highly threatened due to deforestation and illegal pet trade.
Paradise Wildlife Park works closely with the Red Panda Network to help conserve this special species.
The zoo will continue to share exciting updates of Tilly and her ‘Little Red’ cub across their social media channels and website.