Paradise Wildlife Park says goodbye to much-loved red panda Nam Pang
- Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park / Rob Everett
One of Paradise Wildlife Park's most loved animals has died.
Red panda Nam Pang has sadly passed away, the Hertfordshire zoo has announced.
A statement from the zoo said: "It comes with great sadness that Paradise Wildlife Park must announce the passing of their much loved Red Panda - Nam Pang.
"Nam Pang has been part of the Paradise family since arriving from Highland Wildlife Park in 2018 and was a favourite with all the team over the park as well as visitors of Paradise."
Nam Pang was always a very adventurous climber and was often seen by keepers and visitors climbing to the very top of the hornbeam tree in the Red Panda habitat to find his favourite spot to nap.
In the 'Meet the Red Panda' experiences, visitors would notice that Nam Pang’s favourite food was always bamboo, which he could eat all day.
However, as a treat he would always come down from the tops of the tree for the occasional fresh tasty grape which he loved.
"The team at Paradise are incredibly saddened by this passing. Nam Pang was immensely loved by his keeping team as well as the wider team across the park," added a zoo spokesperson.
"Nam Pang will be greatly missed by everyone who cared for him and by all who were lucky enough to meet him.
"Everyone who got to meet Nam Pang fell in love with him and his unique characteristics. Nam Pang will remain in the hearts of all the team and guests of the Park."
A tribute on PWP's Instagram page added: "Whilst investigations are taking place to understand further the cause of his passing, we will continue to remember him as the amazing tree climbing, grape loving Red Panda he always was.
"Goodbye Nam Pang ❤️"