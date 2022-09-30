Video

Paradise Wildlife Park's cute red panda cub 'Little Red' has met the vet for its first proper health check at the Hertfordshire zoo.

In August, the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, announced the miracle birth of ‘Little Red’ after the tragic passing of their dad, Nam Pang, back in June.

Mum Tilly with 'Little Red' at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park / Robert Everett

The story took the world by storm, and mum Tilly and the adorable ‘Little Red’ have become loved across the globe for their heartfelt story.

Two months after the miracle birth, it was time for the vet to visit and to check how ‘Little Red’ is doing.

The aim of the visit was to microchip them, and to see whether the sex can be determined to hopefully find a proper name for the cub currently known as ‘Little Red’.

Unfortunately, the fluffy ‘Little Red’ was too much of a fidget and the vet was unable to tell whether they are male or female.

"Their cheeky personality is definitely coming through and this will have to wait until a later date," said a Paradise Wildlife Park spokesperson.

Paradise Wildlife Park's red panda cub 'Little Red'. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park / Cameron Whitnall

"‘Little Red’ was able to have their microchip fitted and this will help identify them and follow them as they grow older."

Should the cub be transferred to another zoo, keepers will be able to identify 'Little Red' in the future.

After the visit, mum Tilly and ‘Little Red’ were reunited in their cosy nest box and were seen through the CCTV cameras having a cuddle and a little nap.

Red panda mum Tilly at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park / Robert Everett

Red pandas are classed as 'Endangered' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Human exploitation of forest resources and fragmentation has caused a 50 per cent decline of the species in the last 20 years, leaving approximately 2,500 remaining in the wild.

"Tilly and ‘Little Red’ continue to act as ambassadors for their wild counterparts, helping to educate the public and raising awareness for the species," said the PWP spokesperson.

Paradise Wildlife Park will continue to share updates of Tilly and ‘Little Red’ across their social media channels and website with the hope soon there may be tiny paws in the big outdoors.