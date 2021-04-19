News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welcome back to Paradise Wildlife Park as Herts zoo reopens to visitors' delight

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:58 AM April 19, 2021   
A group at Land of the Tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A group at Land of the Tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park has successfully welcomed back visitors following the easing of lockdown rules.

One of the viewing areas at Land of the Tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park.

One of the viewing areas at Land of the Tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

And judging from the smiling faces of delighted youngsters, the reopening of the White Stubbs Lane site after lockdown has gone down well with families

The zoo posted on its Instagram page: "We are so pleased to say that our reopening week was a huge success!

"It was fantastic to see you all enjoying Paradise Wildlife Park while maintaining COVID-19 safety measures."

A family watching the meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A family watching the meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A family looking at the meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A family looking at the meerkats at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

In line with government guidelines, PWP's indoor soft play and indoor animal houses remain closed at present. 

You may also want to watch:

However, the World of Dinosaurs is open to visitors.

Visit www.pwpark.com/ to book tickets.

A family looking at the red pandas at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A family looking at the red pandas at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Viewing the otters at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Viewing the otters at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A family enjoying World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park

A family enjoying World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

The T-Rex at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park

The T-Rex at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A family with the T-Rex at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

A family with the T-Rex at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



Lockdown Easing
Hertfordshire News

