Welcome back to Paradise Wildlife Park as Herts zoo reopens to visitors' delight
Published: 8:58 AM April 19, 2021
Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park has successfully welcomed back visitors following the easing of lockdown rules.
And judging from the smiling faces of delighted youngsters, the reopening of the White Stubbs Lane site after lockdown has gone down well with families
The zoo posted on its Instagram page: "We are so pleased to say that our reopening week was a huge success!
"It was fantastic to see you all enjoying Paradise Wildlife Park while maintaining COVID-19 safety measures."
In line with government guidelines, PWP's indoor soft play and indoor animal houses remain closed at present.
However, the World of Dinosaurs is open to visitors.
Visit www.pwpark.com/ to book tickets.
