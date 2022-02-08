New and improved Paradise Wildlife Park set to reopen this February half-term
- Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park
Paradise Wildlife Park will reopen this weekend with some exciting changes across the site, including a new Asian inspired restaurant.
After temporarily closing earlier this year for essential maintenance work, families will be able to visit the Hertfordshire zoo again from Saturday, February 12, 2022.
In the Chinese Year of the Tiger, this reopening will see the grand opening of Bamboo Kitchen.
This is a new Asian cuisine restaurant right in the heart of the Land of the Tigers.
Visitors to Paradise Wildlife Park will be able to come eye to eye with Amur tigers, the largest tiger species in the world, while enjoying a selection of Asian street food including noodle and rice dishes.
The floor to ceiling glass, providing a 180 degree view across the habitat, will be a dining experience you are not going to want to miss out on.
With no need to book to eat at Bamboo Kitchen, this up-close encounter is available to all.
Most Read
- 1 Juventus come calling for talented Hatfield Town and Welwyn Garden City football trio
- 2 Metroline confirms last day of 84 bus
- 3 Residents slam 'misleading' Shredded Wheat development consultation
- 4 Consultation opens on plans for 100 new homes on Green Belt site
- 5 Man dies and two in hospital after fatal car crash
- 6 Man jailed for raping boy from Welwyn Hatfield
- 7 Hatfield Asda reopens back door following successful campaign
- 8 Boy sleeps in tent for a year to raise money for charity
- 9 Waitrose and Holland & Barrett recall products over safety issues
- 10 Paralympian backs new Scouts campaign launching in Hatfield
The Land of the Tigers is home to Amur tigers Aleena and Siberia.
The habitat is the only place in the UK to see tigers in a mixed species habitat with underwater viewing, so is the perfect place to celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger.
The whole team at the zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, are excited to welcome everyone back.
Since the wildlife park has been closed there has been a vast amount of changes across the site including updates to the driveway and entrance, addition of vibrant colours as well as new and improved areas.
Lynn Whitnall, the chief executive of Paradise, said: "The team are brimming with excitement to welcome everyone back and to see the reactions to the fun changes we have made across the site, as we continue to make Paradise a place for families to make wonderful memories with a roarsome twist!"
Exciting new additions, including Sun Bear Heights, Jaguar Jungle, Otter Rocks and new dinosaurs, are expected to arrive later this year.
There’s still plenty to rediscover in Paradise during the February half-term – from the variety of creatures in the World of Animals to the life-size animatronic dinosaurs in the World of Dinosaurs.
Children can also go wild in soft play area Tumble Jungle, enjoy On Safari Crazy Golf, a Rex-express journey and four adventure play areas.