Pop along to the Hertfordshire Garden Show at Knebworth Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 2. - Credit: Meena Travel

Green-fingered Hertfordshire residents should head to Knebworth Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend for a gardeners' delight.

The Hertfordshire Garden Show is returning to Knebworth Park from Saturday, April 30 until Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.

There will be plenty of inspiration for the spring and summer months ahead supplied by the exhibitors attending the Herts show, with a wide variety of goods on display and for sale including garden furniture, water features, tools, sculptures and more.

The Hertfordshire Garden Show is returning to Knebworth Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 2. - Credit: Meena Travel

Tickets to the Hertfordshire Garden Show will also include access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground, Fort Knebworth and Dinosaur Trail – making it a great day out for all the family over the May Bank Holiday.

It is a fantastic time of year to visit the glorious gardens at Knebworth and enjoy watching the spring blossom bloom.

There have been gardens at historic Knebworth House since at least the 17th century, but the present layout dates largely from the Edwardian era.

Knebworth House - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

The architect Sir Edwin Lutyens simplified the ornate beds and statuary of the Victorian garden with lawns and avenues of pollarded lime trees.

The Herb Garden at Knebworth was recreated in 1982 from Gertrude Jekyll’s 1907 design.

The Herb Garden at Knebworth House in the spring. - Credit: Knebworth House, Gardens & Park

Each generation has enhanced the gardens, and the recent wood carvings are particularly interesting.

The 28 acres of formal gardens also include a maze, colourful borders, fine trees and a walled vegetable garden planted with unusual vegetables.

A range of plants and gifts will be on sale in the Knebworth gift shop, and why not follow your visit with a cup of tea and some delicious homemade cakes in the Garden Terrace Tea Room?

Season ticket holders qualify for 10 per cent off in both the Gift Shop and Tea Room.

Gardeners should visit Knebworth Park over the May Bank Holiday weekend for the Hertfordshire Garden Show, which runs from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 2. - Credit: Meena Travel

The Hertfordshire Garden Show opens at 9.30am each day, with last admission 4pm, and includes access to Knebworth Park and Gardens.

Tickets start at £11.50 for adults. Family tickets (groups of 4) start at £42, while children under 3 go free.

Tickets pre-booked online at www.knebworthhouse.com are discounted. Full priced tickets will also be available at the entrance.