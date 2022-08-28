Free summer open day at London Elstree Aerodrome

Elstree Aerodrome is holding a free Summer Open Day on Thursday, September 1, from 11am to 5pm⁠. - Credit: Mark Mockridge @nbalchemy ⁠

Is there a plane-spotter, a budding flyer, or future pilot in the family?

Head to London Elstree Aerodrome, Hertfordshire’s last remaining licensed airfield, for its free Summer Open Day on Thursday, September 1, from 11am to 5pm.

With free entrance and parking, the aerodrome team is inviting the local community to join them for the day to find out more about Elstree’s history and current activities while watching the aircraft in action and enjoying family-friendly activities and delicious food and drink.

Elstree Aerodrome is holding a free Summer Open Day on Thursday, September 1, from 11am to 5pm⁠. - Credit: Supplied by Elstree Aerodrome

Budding pilots or engineers can meet the many flying schools and businesses that call London Elstree home.

Planes and helicopters will be on display, flight experiences will be available to book, there will be simulated pilot landing competitions, and groups will be able to visit the control tower.

Resident aviation businesses will be hosting informal talks to share their experience and provide the opportunity to learn all about a career in aviation.

The children’s area will cater well for little ones with activities including face painting, giant bubbles, parachute play and plane-inspired arts and crafts.

There will also be a chance for children to meet the local emergency services such as fire brigade and police, plus pet and groom therapy animals such as alpacas and goats – many of which are rescue animals – from Pages Boutique Care Farm on the estate.

For any adults interested in aviation history, there will also be a fascinating photography display charting the history and heritage of the airfield.

Humphrey Gibbs, director at London Elstree Aerodrome, said: “Elstree Aerodrome is a legacy of WWII and, 80 years on, it has become a thriving hub of general aviation and home to many fantastic businesses.

"People of all ages and abilities have learned to fly planes and helicopters at Elstree, including a former squadron leader of the Red Arrows, and our many visitors love to come and enjoy a meal or drink by the runway.

“We want to encourage people, especially the next generation, to be part of the future of flying and benefit from aviation opportunities on their doorstep.

"Our Soaring to Success programme with the Air League and our Summer Open Day aim to bring the community closer together at the aerodrome, and give more people the opportunity to share our excitement about the aerodrome, have some fun and learn more about the future of aviation.”

Beyond the open day, visitors are always welcome to The Aerodrome Café to enjoy the fresh food and drink with a view of the runway, seven days a week, all year round.

Collections will be running throughout the day to raise money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

To register your interest in attending the Summer Open Day, RSVP at https://www.londonelstree.com/open-day.

While there's free entry and free parking to the site in Hogg Lane, Elstree, some activities such as the Flying Experiences will carry an additional charge.