Living Crafts is back at Hatfield House from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8. - Credit: Images courtesy of Living Crafts Events Ltd

A much-loved interactive craft extravaganza returns to Hatfield this May.

Living Crafts is back at Hatfield House next month after its Covid-enforced absence.

The popular four-day craft event will take over Hatfield Park from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8.

It will feature a carefully selected array of the very finest designer-makers from around the British Isles, and is a date for every craftlovers' diary.

Commenting on the Hertfordshire show, organiser Robin Younger said: "People have been through such a tough time over the past couple of years.

"We are just so excited to be able to present Living Crafts once more.

"I think it's fair to say that we are, indeed 'back with a bang' and I look forward to welcoming visitors in May."

Outstanding design takes centre stage as the show celebrates British craftsmanship in the gloriously leafy surroundings of the Queen Elizabeth Oak parkland at Hatfield House.

Recent lockdowns have witnessed a huge upsurge of interest in all things crafty and this is the perfect event to have a go.

Living Crafts gives visitors wonderful opportunities to create their own masterpieces, with a wide range of hands-on workshops, from willow-weaving, enamelling and batik to raku-firing, stone carving and calligraphy.

Get creative and try making a silver wave ring, a batik silk scarf, handmade candles or soaps!

Living Crafts, with its unique blend of contemporary innovative design and traditional heritage crafts, is about creative processes in action.

Visitors can meet the makers, hear their stories, watch them at work, and purchase unique designs for home and garden – as well as commissioning personalised pieces direct from the maker.

Ticket holders can discover the beauty of British craftsmanship through a series of demonstrations, talks and workshops, not forgetting the artisan food and drinks and entertainment in a festival atmosphere.

Spotlights for this year's show are 'The Sculpture Spectacular', an outdoor gallery of contemporary pieces and the ever-popular glass blowing demonstrations, where molten glass is blown before your eyes.

An exciting programme of children's activities includes workshops in feltmaking, clay modelling and chocolate making.

Open from 10am to 5pm each day, tickets give admission to the award-winning gardens surrounding the Jacobean masterpiece of Hatfield House, including the Old Palace, the childhood home of Queen Elizabeth I.

Book tickets in advance to save on ticket prices.

Advance tickets are £10 adults, £9 seniors, and £6 children.

They are £13, £11 and £7 respectively on the day.

Tickets are live now at www.livingcrafts.co.uk

Further information about the craft workshops and pre-booking online, visit www.livingcrafts.co.uk/lc/workshops