Long-awaited stand-up comedy night coming to Knebworth next month

Gary G Knightley has set up the stand-up night in Knebworth. - Credit: Gary G Knightley

An exciting new stand-up comedy night that has been years in the making is finally coming to Knebworth next month.

Heled at Knebworth Village Hall on Saturday, April 2, The Mash Report star Steve N Allen will take to the stage, alongside Aaron Simmonds, who recently appeared on The Russell Howard Hour, and musical comedian Robin Boot.

The night has been set up by fellow comic Gary G Knightley, a star of the Edinburgh Fringe who has appeared at the festival five times with shows including T*** Out of Hell.

He is looking forward to the debut show at Knebworth, saying: “I moved to Knebworth a few years back and it’s always something I’ve thought about doing.

“There are not many stand up nights in Hertfordshire, and the ones at are out there are not very well advertised.

“I think anywhere with a train station should try and put a comedy night on. There are more than enough people out there who like to laugh.

“We want to make people laugh and relieve some stress for three hours on a Saturday night.”

Robin Boot is set to perform at the Knebworth stand-up night on April 2. - Credit: Robin Boot

A stand-up night in Knebworth has been long in the making, with Gary’s efforts to set one up previously halted by the birth of his son and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was going to do it a couple of years ago, but then my wife got pregnant and the due date was around the same time as the comedy night,” he explained.

“My son was born, so I waited a bit and then planned to do one in April 2020, but the world went a bit crazy with the pandemic.

“It’s been about three years in the making but we finally have a date and I can’t wait.”

The pressure is on for Gary though, who added: “This is the first time I’ve set up a proper comedy night.

“Me and a friend are funding it all ourselves. I’ve set up comedy nights in venues that want comedy, so they give you all the budget you need.

“This is our money, so we’ve had guarantee all the acts decent Saturday night pay, book the venue and buying all the alcohol ourselves that will be sold on the night.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s quite nerve wracking, we’ve put a lot of money into it, but if it goes well, it will be something we can continue.”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £12. To book yours, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ggk-comedy-knights-knebworth-tickets-267166701797.