Early opening for Knebworth House, Gardens and Dinosaur Trail this month
- Credit: Knebworth House, Gardens & Park
Spring is in the air and a popular Hertfordshire tourist destination is opening its doors to visitors three weeks earlier than normal at a discounted rate.
For the first three weekends of March, from March 5-20, Knebworth House, Gardens and Dinosaur Trail only will be open from 11am until 4pm for a pre-season special offer.
Knebworth marketing executive Charlotte Steedman said: “We are delighted to be opening the House, Gardens and Dinosaur Trail three weeks early at a special discounted rate for visitors to enjoy.
"Daffodils and blossoms have started to make an appearance within the gardens so it is a great time to visit and watch as spring starts to bloom.”
Pre-book tickets online at a discounted rate.
The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be open offering a selection of fresh cakes, sandwiches, soups, coffees and ice creams.
Tickets for a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea taking place in Knebworth Barns are also available to purchase.
The Adventure Playground, Knebworth Park and Fort Knebworth will be closed until the usual opening time of March 26.
The 2022 event season is also on sale via the Knebworth House website with events such as the 'Easter Trail', Hertfordshire Garden Show, The Great British Food Festival and Classic Motor Show all currently on sale at a discounted rate.
A Knebworth Park & Gardens season ticket offers unlimited visits for the full 2022 open season for £45 per person.
The season ticket includes free access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail for the 2022 season, 10 per cent off refreshments from the Garden Terrace Tea Room, and 10 per cent off selected items in the gift shop.
For more, visit www.knebworthhouse.com