Easter reopening for Knebworth's adventure playground and fort

Published: 10:43 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 11:20 AM March 25, 2021

Daffodils at Knebworth House. Knebworth Park will be opening its gardens this Easter. - Credit: Knebworth House

Knebworth House's Adventure Playground is set to reopen in time for the Easter holidays.

Following recent government guidance, and with the rule of six or up to two households in place from March 29, the attraction including Fort Knebworth will be open from Monday, alongside the gardens and Dinosaur Trail, which successfully readmitted visitors for exercise in late February.

The Adventure Playground and Fort Knebworth at Knebworth House is reopening for the Easter break. - Credit: Knebworth House

From March 29, the Adventure Playground, Dinosaur Trail, park and gardens will all be open daily to visitors through the Easter break.

Estate managing director Martha Lytton Cobbold said: “We have been delighted to see many local residents visiting the spring gardens and Dinosaur Trail over the past month for exercise, and are now happy to offer a safe space for families and friends to meet under the rule of six.

"We continue to work hard and proactively to enable continued COVID-safe access."

The fort will have limited capacity, and will be monitored by staff.

Magnolia tree at Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House

Martha added: "It’s thrilling to be opening the Adventure Playground for the Easter school holidays as well as it will provide a further great environment for families to enjoy the spring.”

Pre-booking online is essential to access the gardens and Dinosaur Trail, with four four-hour time-slots of 10am to 2pm, 11am to 3pm, noon to 4pm, and 1pm to 5pm available.

Patti doing some dentistry work on a dinosaur at Knebworth. - Credit: Knebworth House

The dinosaurs have also had a spring clean and their teeth brushed, thanks to long-serving 'dino painter' Patti.

Patti arrived at Knebworth House in 1969 as nanny to the Lytton Cobbold children – Henry and his siblings.

Over 50 years later, Patti is still working at the estate, and now takes pride in caring for the 72 prehistoric creatures in the Dinosaur Trail.

Patti and Amber cleaning a dino in the Wilderness Pond - Credit: Knebworth House

The Garden Terrace Tea Room will be offering a takeaway service with fresh cakes, sandwiches, soups, coffees and ice creams.

Bespoke sparkling Easter Takeaway Afternoon Teas are also available to pre-order on the Knebworth House website.

The menu includes a selection of finger sandwiches, homemade scones with cream and jam, a selection of cakes, English breakfast tea and Prosecco.

Setting out on the Dinosaur Trail at Knebworth Park. - Credit: Knebworth House

Tickets for the Takeaway Afternoon Tea also includes access to Knebworth Park and Gardens.

Season ticket holders, RHS members and Historic Houses members are not required to pre-book for entrance.

It costs £11.50 per person for a spring day out.

Family of four tickets are also available for £42.

Magnolia tree at Knebworth House. - Credit: Knebworth House.

Season tickets are now on sale offering unlimited visits for the full 2021 open season for £45 per person.

The season ticket includes free access to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail for the 2021 season, 10 per cent off refreshments from the Garden Terrace Tea Room, and 10 per cent off selected items in the gift shop.

Visit Knebworthhouse.com to pre-book tickets, and to view their full COVID-19 guidelines.

Fort Knebworth is set to reopen from Monday, March 29, 2021. - Credit: Knebworth House



