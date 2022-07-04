IN PICTURES: The return of Kimpton Folk Festival

Gallery

Like many annual events forced to cancel due to the pandemic, Kimpton Folk Festival made its long-awaited comeback this summer, with villagers and visitors alike united in celebration of its return.

The largely free event is organised by local volunteers with financial support from Kimpton Parish Council, Herts county council, and Bedford and Luton Community Foundation.

It draws visitors from across the county and beyond for its mix of traditional and modern folk music, children's activities and refreshments.

Some of this year's highlights included Granny's Attic, well-regarded as one of the most exciting and accomplished acts on the UK folk scene, Royston-based Megson, one of the most in-demand duos on the circuit, FARA, who blend a broad range of traditional material with clever self-penned songs and tunes, and St Albans' own Said the Maiden all-female trio.

There was plenty for the youngsters to enjoy too, with arts and crafts, circus skills, clay making and storytelling on the Upper Green, and wherever you strolled around the village you were sure to encounter one of the many buskers playing at key locations.

