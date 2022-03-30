News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Scariest' dinosaur arrives at Paradise Wildlife Park's World of Dinosaurs this Easter

Alan Davies

Published: 7:45 PM March 30, 2022
See prehistoric creatures at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park this Easter.

See prehistoric creatures at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park this Easter.

Something big and scary is stomping into the World of Dinosaurs in Hertfordshire this Easter holiday.

Come face to face with prehistoric creatures as Paradise Wildlife Park reveals its newest and biggest dinosaurs yet – if you are feeling brave enough!

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Opened four years ago, feel like you have stepped straight into the Jurassic cinematic world at Paradise Wildlife Park on a family day out this Easter to see the newest dinosaur arrivals.

Visitors to the popular Hertfordshire zoo will be able to walk among an epic battle scene between the infamous Indominus Rex and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

See prehistoric creatures at World of Dinosaurs.

See prehistoric creatures at World of Dinosaurs.

You can even take the opportunity for the most 'roar-some' photo.

A Paradise Wildlife Park spokesperson said: "There may even be a T-Rex lurking amongst the bushes getting ready to jump out at you, so tread carefully."

Come face to face with prehistoric creatures at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park this Easter.

Come face to face with prehistoric creatures at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park this Easter.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

The entrance to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

The entrance to World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Paradise Wildlife Park will also be running an Easter egg hunt this Easter where you will be able to hunt for clues across the White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, site and be in with the chance of winning a family animal experience.

Snow leopard Jessie with Easter enrichment at Paradise Wildlife Park,

Snow leopard Jessie with Easter enrichment at Paradise Wildlife Park,

The Easter egg hunt will be included with general admission ticket at no extra cost, so there’s no better time to discover the zoo.

Paradise is also home to over 800 exotic wild animals, from the biggest tiger species, Amur tigers, to the world’s smallest known monkey, the pygmy marmoset.

Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

One of the many animals at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

PWP even exhibits the largest anaconda on display in the UK and holds one of the best big cat collections in the country.

You can also experience Paradise's newest area, the Land of the Tigers, in a whole new way through the opening of the Bamboo Kitchen.

This is an Asian cuisine restaurant with 180 degrees viewing of the tiger territory.

The entrance to World of Animals at Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park.

The entrance to World of Animals at Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park.

