Published: 9:46 PM April 3, 2021

Popular Hertfordshire attraction Paradise Wildlife Park will be reopening its gates later this month.

The family-run zoo in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, is set to open again on Monday, April 12 when the country reaches Step 2 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Make sure to visit the Land of the Tigers habitat, which only opened in October 2020.

The World of Dinosaurs is also back open if you’re feeling adventurous.

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park.

While the wildlife park can finally welcome back visitors from April 12, there will be a number of changes on site.

As the country entered the third – and hopefully final – lockdown, the teams at Paradise Wildlife Park set to work on how to create the best zoo experience for when the gates could reopen.

While life outside the zoo seemed to have slowed down, the same cannot be said for inside the Zoological Society of Hertfordshire site.

Behind closed doors, the building teams, garden teams, and construction workers have all been busy getting the latest developments spick and span.

Major changes have been made to the jaguar habitat, and the new Sun Bear Heights habitat has made leaps and bounds since the initial announcement last year.

Bears About The House star Giles Clark announcing Paradise Wildlife Park's new habitat for 2021 - Sun Bear Heights. Picture: Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A PWP spokesperson said: "Please be aware that as you wander the park in the coming months there may be some changes.

"Both habitats are due to open in the summer time if all goes to plan and there are no significant disruptions along the way.

"Paradise Wildlife Park really appreciate your patience and understanding over the past year and how you have coped with the constant changes."

Paradise Wildlife Park is a mainly outdoors zoo and attraction with open-air playgrounds and habitats to enjoy.

To make your zoo experience as safe as possible managers have put in place some COVID-19 safety measures such as a one-way system around the animal park and World of Dinosaurs, as well as additional sanitising stations.

Paradise Wildlife Park is reopening on April 12 and the zoo's animals can't wait to see visitors again. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There is a pay-by-card system in place and the zoo will not be accepting cash.

Takeaway food will be available for you to enjoy in the outdoor seating areas.

Masks must also be worn in any indoor areas, and visitors will be asked to adhere to social distancing measures.

There is a maximum number of visitors on site per day to avoid mass crowds.

The booking system on the website is there so Paradise can ensure a staggered entrance of visitors to the park evenly over the course of the day.

You are able to pre-book your tickets from April 12 onwards on the PWP website www.pwpark.com





Red panda Nam Pang at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Alex Hutt

Cameo starts at Paradise Wildlife Park

If you can't wait until April 12, you can now get personalised video messages from Paradise Wildlife Park's animals.

Cameo is an online video messaging service that is taking the world by storm.

Public relations manager Anna Tank said: "Paradise Wildlife Park has joined up on Cameo to provide personalised video messages to our amazing supporters from our animals.

"Perfect for any special occasion or animal lover, our Cameo messages will be sure to a gift to keep forever.

"Paradise Wildlife Park is proud to be the first zoo in the UK to join up with Cameo, thus providing the first animal messaging service to their amazing supporters."

All you need to do is choose which animal you want a Cameo from and send your message.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex at World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park.

You can choose from Jessie the snow leopard, Moto the white lion, Nam Pang the red panda, Mr Jingles the two-toed sloth, or Rex the T-Rex.

Funds raised through Cameo will go directly back into charity The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire.

It will then be ploughed back into the welfare of PWP's animals by providing food, husbandry, healthcare checks and the general upkeep of their habitat and zoo.

A sloth at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



