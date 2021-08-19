Published: 7:46 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 7:55 PM August 19, 2021

The summer may be nearing its end, but that does not mean the fun has to stop – Visit Herts is offering free entry to top attractions in Hertfordshire to residents.

Tickets for a wide range of experiences across the county are now up for grabs in a ballot as Visit Herts launches this year’s Big Weekend campaign.

Set to run on September 25 and September 26, 2021 and beyond, the annual showcase of what the county has to offer is even bigger, hence this year's name of The Bigger Weekend.

Family tickets for four people to Knebworth Park, Gardens, Adventure Playground and Dinosaur Trail are up for grabs in The Bigger Weekend ballot. - Credit: Knebworth House

After a brief hiatus last year due to the pandemic, this is your annual opportunity to win free tickets to a host of attractions and activities.

Deirdre Wells OBE, Visit Herts' chief executive, said: “We were so sad not to be able to go ahead with our annual Big Weekend celebrations last year.

"Following an extremely difficult 18 months for Hertfordshire’s tourism and hospitality businesses, what better way to celebrate the reopening of our much-loved venues than by getting outdoors and rediscovering what’s sitting right on our doorstep?"





How does The Bigger Weekend work?

Henry Moore Studios & Gardens. - Credit: Dan Prince

Organisers have made a few tweaks to this year’s Big Weekend celebrations, so that you and your loved ones can enjoy an even bigger Hertfordshire adventure.

If you are a Herts resident, now is the perfect opportunity to take a look at some of this year’s fantastic offers and free tickets, available right on your doorstep.

All you need to do to get involved is enter the online ballot on the Herts Big Weekend website www.hertsbigweekend.co.uk before September 7 for your chance to win a pair of free tickets to top attractions across the county.

This year’s lucky ticket holders will be able to redeem their days out between September 25 and October 22. Check the respective venues' activities for admission dates.





What days out on your doorstep are available?

A tiger in the pool at Land of the Tigers at Paradise at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Some of the county’s biggest attractions have already signed up to take part in this year’s event.

Among those taking part include Henry Moore Studios & Gardens, Knebworth House, Natural History Museum at Tring, Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park, Pendley Manor, St Albans Cathedral, and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

Fans in front of Chamber of Secrets door at The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter in Hertfordshire. - Credit: The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

And it doesn’t stop there with the Big Weekend also giving you a chance to uncover a wide range of smaller, hidden gems throughout the county, including Bushey Grove Leisure Centre, Historic Hertford Guided Tours, Lowewood Museum in Hoddesdon, Letchworth's Standalone Farm, Verulamium Museum in St Albans, and Watersmeet Theatre.

A plethora of the county’s tourist attractions and businesses will be opening their doors or offering special gifts to lucky ticket holders.

Experiences on offer range from entry into some of the county’s most iconic venues and close encounters with wild animals, to creative courses, relaxing afternoon teas for two, and even an indulgent overnight stay.

You can go on Tower Tours at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: St Albans Cathedral

Another of the offers is tickets for Tower Tours at St Albans Cathedral. Climb the 211 steps up to the top of the tower and experience fantastic views of St Albans.

On the way up, you can see the Cathedral's magnificent Rose Window up close, explore the roof spaces and visit the ringing and bell chambers, before the final climb onto the roof of the tower.

Enter now to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets.





How do I apply for The Bigger Weekend free tickets?

With over 180 pairs of tickets up for grabs in this year’s ballot, the Herts Big Weekend is the perfect excuse to get out and discover (or rediscover) exactly what makes our charming county so special.

So if you fancy a Tower Tour of St Albans Cathedral or a family ticket for four people to the Harry Potter tour at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, sign up now.

Residents can apply for as many pairs of tickets as they like at www.hertsbigweekend.co.uk/attractions until September 7.

Following this, two tickets (one pair) per household will be allocated at random by ballot and winners will be notified via email. Some prizes are family tickets.

The Herts Big Weekend team are also adding new tickets as part of this year’s ballot.

St Albans Cathedral - Credit: Alan Davies



