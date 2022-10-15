Discover the history of Hertford Castle at a forthcoming free open day.

Hertford Town Council will be opening Hertford Castle for visitors to explore and enjoy a guided tour of the Grade I listed building on Sunday, October 30, from noon to 4pm.

Inside the Castle, guests will be guided by volunteers from the Friends of Hertford Castle through The Downshire Suite, the Mayor’s Parlour and Robing Room, before heading down to the basement, which features themed rooms such as ‘dungeons’ and the ‘Victorian kitchen’.

Volunteers will be on hand to impart their historical knowledge of the Castle and answer questions.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Friends of Hertford Castle are passionate about the history of the Castle, so this is a great opportunity for everyone who would like to know more about this building which has sat at the heart of our town for many centuries to learn more about it on a tour.”

Hertford Castle - Credit: Archant

Entry to the event is free, although donations to the Mayor of Hertford’s chosen charities for the year, Hertford Dramatic & Operatic Society and Future Hope, are welcomed.

Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis on the day, so visitors are advised to arrive early to sign up for an allocated time slot.

The Hertford Castle Open Day and guided tours coincides with the final day of the free autumn trail taking place in the town centre and Castle grounds, where visitors are invited to explore and enjoy the harvest theme.

There will also be a brass band concert playing on the Castle Lawn and refreshments

available to purchase.

For more information on the Hertford Castle Open Day, visit www.hertford.gov.uk/events