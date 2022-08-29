This year's free Hertford Castle Heritage Day event will take place on Sunday, September 11. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

A free heritage day will take place at Hertford Castle during this year's national Heritage Open Days festival.

Hertford Town Council will host its annual Hertford Castle Heritage Day on Sunday, September 11.

This free of charge event will take place from noon to 4pm at historic Hertford Castle.

The castle grounds will be transformed for the day and will include a small settlement of interactive medieval

encampments on the main lawn.

Within a main arena on the lawn there will be a programme of entertainment throughout the afternoon to include fire breathing, falconry flying displays, storytelling and even battle scenes.

Low cost activities include face painting and archery, and there will be a licensed bar, coffee stall and barbecue on site.

Hertford Castle will also be open to the public during the day for visitors to explore the Downshire Suite, Robing Room and themed basement rooms comprising of a pillory, armoury room, Victorian themed kitchen and vault.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of the town council's development and leisure committee, said: “We are fortunate to have a wealth of history and interesting buildings in Hertford.

"Whether you have lived in the town for decades, or it’s your new home, there will always be more to learn.

"The Heritage Weekend is a great opportunity to spend time exploring Hertford’s history, and the Hertford Castle Heritage Day will provide entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy.”

Hertford’s oldest building, St Leonard’s Church in Bengeo, and Lombard House in the town centre, are also open to visitors as part of Hertford Heritage Open Days on September 10 and September 11.

Hertford Heritage Walks & Trails

Hertford Town Council has also organised several free of charge trails and walks for visitors to enjoy during the Heritage Open Days weekend.

A ticketed free guided walk called ‘The Rise and Fall of Hertford Castle’ takes place Saturday, September 10 at 2pm where visitors will be able to enjoy a guided walk around the castle grounds.

On Sunday, September 11 at 11am and 2pm, there will be another ticketed free guided walk called ‘Hertford’s Buildings of Delight’ where visitors will be able to explore Hertford’s range of architectural styles and historical buildings.

The self-guided Hertford Blue Plaque Heritage Trail, a permanent trail around the county town, is also available for visitors and locals to explore at their leisure.

Visit Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre in the town centre or call 01992 584322 for information on the walks and trails, to book onto an event and pick up trail maps. For more information about upcoming Hertford Town Council events, visit www.hertford.gov.uk